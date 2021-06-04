OGDENSBURG — Catholic Charities of Ogdensburg is now accepting applications for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, a local grant program formed by the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
Unlike the other services the agency currently provides, such as direct assistance to individuals, the campaign for Human Development grant program provides small grants to human service agencies, churches, food pantries and other organizations who address and face the issues of poverty.
Johanna Cubi, deputy director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Ogdensburg, will lead this year’s grant program.
She stated, “We are happy to give back to the community and help another organization do the same for theirs. I believe working as a team is what we need to strengthen our communities and restore the faith we so greatly need in these challenging times.”
Funds are made available by the Diocese of Ogdensburg and administered through Catholic Charities.
Grant applications should outline how the funds will be used to help reduce the underlying causes of poverty. In addition, proposals should include projects that are a new initiative or an enhancement of an established project. The sponsoring group must be a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization.
Approved projects will be those that demonstrate potential for continued funding after the CCHD funds have been expended. Although grant applicants do not have to be Catholic; strategies must be consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. Past recipients have been community food pantries, food distribution programs and soup kitchens.
Approved grant amounts range from $500 to $2,000, and applications are available now.
You can get an application at Catholic Charities Diocese of Ogdensburg, 214 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, or by contacting Cubi by phone at 315-705-8218 or by email at jcubi@cathcharities.org.
Grant applications just be submitted to Catholic Charities by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.