OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary is now accepting applications for their $1,000 scholarships to graduating students who are entering health care.
This scholarship was established several years ago by the members of the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary and is awarded to graduating students entering the health care field. A total of eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year.
Four of the scholarships will go to a graduating child or grandchild of an employee or of an Auxilian of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The other four scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior in one of the area school districts - Ogdensburg, Canton, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Morristown, Madrid-Waddington, or Hammond.
All applicants must complete the following steps for the scholarship application: All students must have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 80% or higher; include a letter of application for the scholarship explaining why they feel they are qualified to receive this scholarship; complete the application form; include a letter of recommendation from a teacher, administrator or guidance director; and attach a transcript of grades.
Applications are available by calling Ramona Kennedy, Auxiliary manager, at (315) 393-1559.
All applications must be post marked no later than April 14 to Ramona Kennedy, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary Manager, 214 King St., Ogdensburg NY 13669.
If a step is left out of the application process, the application will become void with no exceptions.
