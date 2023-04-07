OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary is now accepting applications for their $1,000 scholarships to graduating students who are entering health care.

This scholarship was established several years ago by the members of the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary and is awarded to graduating students entering the health care field. A total of eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year.

