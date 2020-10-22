POTSDAM — Applications are now available to receive assistance from the Potsdam Holiday Fund Inc. program, which provides new gifts, warm clothing and food to area families with children and to senior citizens in need. College students with children who are in need of assistance are eligible as well.
The program is being coordinated by a group of volunteers in the community. The Potsdam Holiday Fund serves residents in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
Applications may be picked up at the following locations:
Potsdam: IGA, Potsdam Neighborhood Center, Evergreen Park Office, Debra Drive Apartments Office, Midtown Apartments Office, Mayfield Apartments Office, Potsdam Central Schools, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Potsdam Head Start
SUNY Potsdam: Student Success Center, One Stop and the Food Pantry in Dunn Hall.
Clarkson University: Dean of Students Office and department offices.
Hannawa Falls: Post Office, Helping Hands of Potsdam, Inc.
Madrid: Post Office
West Stockholm: Post Office
Winthrop: Post Office
Nicholville and Fort Jackson: Post Office
Hopkinton: Town office
Other locations in the area include: Renewal House, One Stop Career Center, St. Lawrence County Community Services, Office for the Aging, Social Services, Public Health, Cerebral Palsy of the North Country, the Prenatal Perinatal Council, and Youth Advocates.
The application and income guidelines are also available online at www.potsdamholidayfund.org/apply.
Deadline for the applications is Monday, Nov. 30. Applications may be mailed to the Potsdam Holiday Fund, PO Box 827, Potsdam.
Families who qualify will receive a letter from the Potsdam Holiday Fund the week of Dec. 14 with information on when and where they can pick up their vouchers for clothing, gifts or food.
As in the past, applicants are asked to provide verification of income and age for all members of their household. The guidelines for eligibility are the same as the guidelines used by the Potsdam Neighborhood Center.
