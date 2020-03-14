CANTON — April 2020 is being proposed as “Census Month” by St. Lawrence County Planning Office Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer. Members of the county legislature passed a resolution at Monday’s Operations Committee meeting that will bring the question before the full board for final approval.
“So as you know the census is coming up,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “The new cycle is not seeing the census presented as much, of course, with the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic, but it is still happening and we would like to have the designation of April as Census Month.”
There is no official day anymore for the federal census, which happens every 10 years. It always has been April 1, but Mr. Pfotenhauer said it is now more like a three-week period for collecting local census data.
“First initial contact, we all should be receiving this information by mail this week,” he said. “And from there they will be looking to get responses and will be starting to count responses as soon as they come in.”
After that enumerators will go out and collect information from individuals who have not responded yet to the 2020 census.
Mr. Pfotenhauer told the board that the Census Complete Count Committee, chaired by Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, is interested in getting a more complete count because of the loss of some congressional seats in New York in 2010.
Information from the census is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as legislative districts across the state and within the country, according to the resolution passed Monday night.
“So there is a large push to get as many people in the state and in St. Lawrence County counted,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
St. Lawrence County, according to the resolution passed on Feb. 24, will have $255,112 made available to it through the Census 2020 Complete County Outreach Grant Funds, to ensure that “the hard-to-count populations in the county are made aware of the importance of being counted in the census.”
Mr. Pfotenhauer said there will be the anticipated creation of some temporary positions as well as signing contracts with agencies in the county he said the committee wants to work with.
“We do intend to hire, at the expense of the state, three additional temporary part-time positions in planning that will work solely on the census promotion,” he said. “We did receive a huge allotment from a local census representative about 500 posters. There are several different themes. There are some for hospitals, there are some for education, there’s one for child care.”
In total, he said there are about 12 different themes, 50 posters each, which his temporary employees would work on getting out across the county with thousands of pages of literature to make everyone as aware as possible about the census.
