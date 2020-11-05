MASSENA — Aquatic therapy — treatments and exercises performed in water for relaxation, fitness, physical rehabilitation, and other therapeutic benefits is offered at Massena Hospital’s Outpatient Center, 269 Andrews St. through St. Lawrence Health System.
A provider’s referral is required for patients to receive aquatic therapy, which is a form of physical therapy that takes place in the indoor, private pool.
“You do not have to know how to swim to receive this therapy,” Director of Rehabilitation Services Eileen Fregoe, said. “The pool has three depths —3’6”, 4’4” and 6’ — and exercises can be done in any of the levels. Floatation devices are available if a patient needs one to use in the deep end.”
Aquatic therapy is performed on a one-to-one individualized treatment plan basis between the patient and a trained physical therapist or physical therapist assistant. It may be used as a stand-alone treatment, or as a transition to a land-based therapy program, based upon a patient’s condition.
“The therapist does not get in the pool with the patient, but rather directs and supervises that individual during the entire course of treatment,” Ms. Fregoe said.
Water’s natural properties create an ideal therapeutic environment in the following ways:
·Warm water provides a relaxing and soothing environment for aching joints and muscles, and the MH Outpatient Services pool is kept at 94 degrees.
· Water’s natural resistance can be used for muscle strengthening and increasing rehabilitation progressions.
· Buoyancy allows for flotation and reduces the effects of gravity on injured or aching joints and muscles.
· Hydrostatic pressure supports and stabilizes patients, allowing those with balance deficits to perform exercises without a fear of falling, decreasing pain, improving cardiovascular return, and edema reduction.
· Turbulence and wave propagation let the therapist gently manipulate the client through the desired exercises.
· The respiratory muscles are forced to work harder in the water, allowing for a natural strengthening that benefits the client long after the therapy session has ended.
Water therapy may be helpful for people suffering from the following conditions: arthroscopic surgery recovery, balance disorders, bursitis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain, idiopathic joint pain, joint reconstruction surgery recovery, joint replacement surgery recovery, lower back pain, osteoarthritis, orthopedic injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, sprains and strains, stroke, tendonitis, or traumatic brain injury.
Prior to and following aquatic therapy, patients are provided with a changing and shower area at the MH Outpatient Center.
“We have a private bathroom, as well as two private shower rooms available for changing. Patients are required to shower from the neck down while in their bathing suit or swim clothes prior to entering the pool to rinse off any lotions, detergents, etc.,” Ms. Fregoe said.
To learn more about all Physical Rehabilitation services offered through St. Lawrence Health System, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/physical-rehabilitation.
