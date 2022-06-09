OGDENSBURG — A date has been set for the city and the union representing its firefighters to go to arbitration over alleged contract violations regarding minimum staffing.
The union, Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, had filed grievances over its collective bargaining agreement, which states the department cannot be staffed with fewer than 24 firefighters. Last year, the fire department dropped to 21 fire personnel, and then went to 18 in the 2022 budget.
Arbitration is the last step in the contractual dispute between the city and Local 1799.
The process is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
“We are looking forward to having our issues heard before the arbitrator, where we wanted to go when this dispute began,” said Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard.
The city had been granted a permanent stay of arbitration by state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley on March 19, 2021, but Local 1799 successfully appealed the decision in January before the state Appellate Division in Albany.
An application submitted by the city to have the case heard before the Appellate Division was denied.
