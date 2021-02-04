OGDENSBURG — In a decision issued Wednesday, an arbitrator found the city violated its charter and a collective bargaining agreement with the police union when the City Council voted to lay off four officers last year.
James A. Gross, an arbitrator in Tompkins County, sided with the union on one of two matters nearly three months after arbitration — a form of alternative dispute resolution used as a way to resolve issues outside the court system — began last year.
“We were always confident an arbitrator would find that the city violated the charter, and by extension the collective bargaining agreement,” said Jose L. Manjarrez, an attorney and labor relations representative with the United Public Service Employees Union. “It was never a question.”
Mr. Manjarrez and the United Public Service Employees Union represent the Ogdensburg Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Thursday the city respects the decision of the arbitrator, but “absolutely disagrees.” The city disagrees with the arbitrator’s first point, Mr. Jellie said, which asserts the city violated the charter and collective bargaining agreement by passing a resolution to lay off four police officers.
Mr. Jellie, although he did not hold the city manager position when the dispute began, said Thursday the layoffs were for budgetary reasons. City finances were worsened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The department’s budget in 2020 was $4.454 million, but was reduced to $3.855 million for 2021 — a reduction of nearly $600,000.
Mr. Jellie said the city saves about $490,000 annually by having four fewer police officers on the force.
Prior to the resolution’s passing the city police department had 27 officers, but there are now 23 officers on the force, according to Mr. Jellie.
Since the four officers voluntarily left their jobs with the city department and the layoffs were never “officially” executed, there are no positions to reinstate, according to Mr. Jellie.
City Council passed a resolution May 6 of last year by a 4-3 vote mandating, among other things, the layoff of four city police officers.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, councilors John Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted in favor of the police layoffs. Councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against the resolution.
The resolution “directed” then-City Manager Sarah Purdy to implement the layoffs, effective May 15, 2020. But Ms. Purdy refused to implement the layoffs.
But no police officers were laid off.
Following the May 6 resolution, according to the decision, four city police officers voluntarily left the department by late May and early June of last year.
In response to the May 6 resolution, the police union filed a grievance with the city. The grievance, filed May 13, claimed the City Council resolution violated the collective bargaining agreement, as well as the city charter.
According to the decision, the union maintains that “the Council’s actions were not excused or otherwise relieved by the fact that the City did not formally layoff four police officers.”
The city’s opinion contests that the union has no basis for a grievance.
The city further asserted its opinion that City Council “is free to express its interests and desire for staffing.”
Mr. Gross sided with the union on this first point as City Council did in fact violate the city charter and collective bargaining agreement when it passed the resolution ordering the layoffs.
The decision states that even though the then-city manager refused to follow the council’s directive, this doesn’t make the council immune to the consequences of its actions.
Ms. Purdy refused to implement the layoffs last year, saying the May 6 resolution passed by council had “no legal effect” because only the city manager has the authority to appoint or remove city administrative officers or employees.
As a result of Ms. Purdy’s refusal to cooperate with council’s directive, the council voted May 14, 2020, again by the same 4-3 vote, to place her on administrative leave until her retirement that June. The council placed her on leave because she “failed to implement the necessary budget adjustments set forth by the Council,” according to the decision.
The May 13 grievance brought forth a second claim about events that transpired five days later — on May 11, 2020 — between two city police officers and Mayor Skelly.
According to the arbitrator’s decision, it’s alleged that city police officer Brittany Kenyon, from her police car, took pictures of Mayor Skelly as he “emerged from a business establishment owned by a fellow City Council member.” The mayor then allegedly got into his truck and followed the police car for a few blocks and signaled for the officers — Ms. Kenyon and police officer Brandon Lummis — to pull over. He then “scolded” them for their alleged actions upon pulling the car over.
The union contends, in regards to the incident, that the encounter “amounted to ‘dealing’ and ‘ordering’ employees by the Mayor which the Charter makes unlawful” — in other words, illegal.
The city asserts the limitation set forth by the city charter was “never intended” to deny a councilor their right as a private citizen to communicate with city employees.
According to Mr. Manjarrez, it was thought by the officers that Mayor Skelly was having an unlawful meeting with councilors about city business.
The city further asserts that Mayor Skelly didn’t address the police officers as mayor when the altercation occurred, and the mayor’s actions were “consistent with those of a private citizen under the circumstances.”
Mr. Gross said in his decision that he was unable to come to a decision on the second matter as the grievance provided an “insufficient basis” for determining whether the city charter and the collective bargaining agreement were violated.
The bill for arbitration was $4,600, according to Mr. Manjarrez, which was split down the middle. Both sides paid $2,300.
