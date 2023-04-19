Arbitrator: Ogdensburg firefighters owed $519K in back pay

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Members of the union representing Ogdensburg’s firefighters are entitled to more than $519,000 in back pay following a review by an arbitrator in an on-going case presented to the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB).

In December, Arbitrator Timothy W. Gorman ruled that the city violated the six-year collective bargaining agreement when it forced the department to staff less than five members on a shift over the last two years. At the time, Mr. Gorman stated that a monetary award, which is typical for minimum staffing violations, would be required from the city and that it would be “remanded to the parties” to figure out how much was owed in back pay.

