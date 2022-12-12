Arbitrator rules Ogdensburg broke contract with fire union

Emergency vehicles from the Ogdensburg Fire Department, 718 Ford St., are pictured outside the fire station in its parking lot. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — An arbitrator has ruled that the city of Ogdensburg violated its contract with the firefighters union when it forced the department to staff less than five members on a shift over the last two years.

In the ruling by the New York State Public Employment Relations Board issued Dec. 10, arbitrator Timothy W. Gorman ruled that the city violated the six-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799. The union had filed grievances after the city dropped its number of firefighters to 21 in 2021 and 18 in 2022, which forced the department to staff four firefighters on a shift.

