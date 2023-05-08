Arbor Day marked in Canton

CANTON — With a proclamation, Mayor Michael E. Dalton declared April 28 Arbor Day in Canton.
CANTON — With a proclamation, Mayor Michael E. Dalton declared April 28 Arbor Day in Canton.
The Village has strongly supported tree plantings, Canton Tree Committee Chairman Lance W. Rudiger said in a press release marking the event.
A Canton Village Tree Committee was formed in the early 2000s and has planted,100’s of new trees in the village, Mr. Rudiger said.
The support continues from the village, which is celebrating Arbor Day by planting an autumn blaze maple on State Street in front of Canton Central School. The tree is to be planted by the CCS Environmental Club to replace a memorial tree planted in honor of Peter Van der Water, who, with Canton Rotary, planted over 50 trees.
Also, as an Arbor Day celebration, the Canton Village is planting two flowering crabapple trees along Powers Street next to St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic School. The Knights of Columbus will plant those trees.
The dates for these planting celebrations will be announced soon.
Mr. Rudiger said the tree committee reminds villagers to water newly planted trees and help pedestrians by pruning tree branches restricting sidewalk passage.
Villagers should keep an eye out for Canton Village Tree Planting initiatives in the future, Mr. Rudiger said. The Canton Village Tree committee thanked the mayor, village government, and especially the Canton population for their support.
