CANTON — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, recently held its annual meeting to elect the officers for the Board of Directors, as well as honor staff members, volunteers, and individuals supported by the agency.
The 2020-21 elected officers for The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Board of Directors are as follows: Jackie Sauter, president; Jennifer VanReenen; and Joanne Rhode vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Staff members, people supported, and volunteers were recognized for their achievements during the past year. Heidi Stalker received the David Brassbridge Staff Member of the Year Award. Stalker is a Residential Manger with over 18 years of experience working in a variety of roles with the Residential Services Dept. She was recognized for excellent organizational skills, reliability, and efforts to support people to achieve their goals.
Dawn Pelkey received the Stephen Robarge Employee of the Year Award. Pelkey is a Qualified Intellectual and Developmental Disability Professional who has been with the agency for 22 years. She was recognized for her willingness to take on additional responsibilities, professionalism, and dedication to advocating for people with disabilities.
Dora Owens was awarded The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence’s Kathy Hill Individual of the Year Award. She was recognized for her advocacy efforts on behalf of herself and others. Owens has been a part of the North Country Self-Advocates group for over 20 years and takes an active role in managing her daily activities in pursuit of her dreams.
The Self-Advocate of the Year Award was given to Ed Duryea for his work to provide education about respect and fair treatment for people with disabilities. He is an active member of several agency committees and provides valuable insight on service needs. Duryea holds a variety of leadership roles, including acting as a support instructor responsible for teaching disability awareness and advocacy to staff during orientation.
Elaine Ames, staff member with the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, was honored with the Community Spirit Award for her work with people supported by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence through volunteerism at the Canton nutrition center. Ames exemplifies the essence of an integrated community by teaching people how to prepare and deliver meals as part of the agency’s Community Prevocational program. Her support and guidance has helped the group learn valuable works skills while safely volunteering to assist others in the community.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence provides lifelong opportunities that enhance the lives of people, so that they may achieve their hopes and aspirations. Applications are now being accepted for a variety of positions, including Direct Support Professionals, Occupational Trainer, and Food Service Workers. To learn more and apply now, visit www.thearcjslc.org or find us on Facebook.
