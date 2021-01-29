Arconic action grant aids Christmas program

From left, Environmental Manager Tim Long, HR Manager Eowyn Hewey, Financial Analyst Heather Cockayne, Quality NTA Kathy Carranza present the $3,000 grant to St. Peter’s Outreach Christmas Program Co-Chair Kitty Samuel. Not pictured is Quality Cooridnator Catherine Mott, who was also part of the Arconic Team who helped pack the boxes that were distributed to 387 families providing Christmas meals and additional food for about a week. Submitted Photo

MASSENA — St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Christmas Program has expressesd thanks to Arconic for the Action Grant to assist families in its community this past holiday season.

Arconic Action Grants provide “sweat equity” to charitable organizations in communities where Arconic operates. Employees volunteer their time and talent to earn funding for the organization assisted.

Also part of the Action Grant effort, Plant Manager Steve Rombough and Environmental Engineer Tim Long assisted with deliveries for those without transportation during St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Christmas Program Distribution.

The Arconic Action Grant funding and the efforts of Arconic employees helped make Christmas 2020 merrier for 387 families, and the coats and toys Arconic employees donated ensured that the 567 children in those families had gifts from “Santa”.

