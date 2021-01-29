MASSENA — St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Christmas Program has expressesd thanks to Arconic for the Action Grant to assist families in its community this past holiday season.
Arconic Action Grants provide “sweat equity” to charitable organizations in communities where Arconic operates. Employees volunteer their time and talent to earn funding for the organization assisted.
Also part of the Action Grant effort, Plant Manager Steve Rombough and Environmental Engineer Tim Long assisted with deliveries for those without transportation during St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Christmas Program Distribution.
The Arconic Action Grant funding and the efforts of Arconic employees helped make Christmas 2020 merrier for 387 families, and the coats and toys Arconic employees donated ensured that the 567 children in those families had gifts from “Santa”.
