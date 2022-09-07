MASSENA — Grasse River remediation efforts have resumed this week to address a March 21 and 22 ice jam event that tore a portion of the cap system that had been placed to cover contamination in the sediment. But, investigations are still ongoing to determine how to address future ice jams.
“After the event, we did a lot of follow-up investigations to understand what happened and how to address the issue going forward. Investigations are still ongoing to determine how to address future ice jams,” Larry J. McShea, Arconic’s Grasse River project manager said during a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency community update Tuesday night.
An ice jam is an accumulation of ice in the river channel that causes an ice jam toe to form, creating a very high-water flow rate and turbulence under the ice jam toe. The high-water flow rates are created by the same amount of water being pushed through a smaller portion of the river channel. The high-water flow rate and turbulence under the ice jam toe can result in localized scour along the river bottom sediment and redistribution of sediment.
“Sediments underneath the toe can be picked up and moved and deposited in downstream areas,” Mr. McShea said.
He said the contractor that was involved in the remediation was tasked with performing a high resolution study on the river following the ice jam. He said the survey was similar to one that had been conducted in fall 2021.
“They had a good knowledge of what the river bottom looked like at that time. We were able to compare it to the bottom after the ice jam event,” he said.
He said that survey determined that some of the cap system had been picked up and moved, resulting in a loss of material.
A number of other actions were taken following the ice jam, including a March 31 visual observation boat tour to determine what they could see along the banks of the river.
They performed an event-based water column sampling survey on April 1 “to understand if there was some change in the water column,” and a tree scar survey in April. Mr. McShea said ice jams leave scarring on trees located on the side of the river.
“So, you can use that to help understand where the ice jam was and the magnitude in those areas,” he said.
A bathymetric survey was done from April 20 to 29 “to understand changes to the river bottom,” he said.
“It took us about a month to interpret that information,” Mr. McShea said.
Following that survey, several agencies worked together to design a follow-up investigation, took samples from the river bottom and analyzed those.
Monthly water column sampling was done from May to October, and cap/sediment investigations were done from June 15 to 27, July 25 to 28, and Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
Underwater video reconnaissance was completed from June 29 to July 1, and then again from Aug. 17 to 19. Geotechnical investigations took place from Aug. 3 to 16.
“We’re in the process of getting results from that,” Mr. McShea said.
Using all of that information, he said they hope to “have an understanding of what the logical next step is for the areas that were affected by the ice jam event.”
For now, they plan to place the first layer of cap in localized areas where erosion of previously placed material occurred. The goal, he said, is to get those areas stabilized. Then, they’ll work with agencies to do the remainder of the cap repair. He said the scope of that work will depend on some of the results of the ongoing investigation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.