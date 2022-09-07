Header header header headery

Grasse river remediation efforts have resumed this week to address a March 21 and 22 ice jam event that tore a portion of the cap system that had been placed to cover contamination in the sediment. But, investigations are still ongoing to determine how to address future ice jams. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

“After the event, we did a lot of follow-up investigations to understand what happened and how to address the issue going forward. Investigations are still ongoing to determine how to address future ice jams,” Larry J. McShea, Arconic’s Grasse River project manager said during a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency community update Tuesday night.

