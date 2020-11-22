Arconic workers donate to Breast Cancer Navigation
- POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Foundation recently received a generous gift from the employees of Arconic to support Breast Cancer Navigation at the Center for Cancer Care at CPH. The gift represented the proceeds from Arconic’s 6th Annual Hard Hats for October Event. Each employee who wished to participate gave a donation and received a pink hard hat to wear during the month.
