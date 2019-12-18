North country residents awoke to the hum of snowblowers Wednesday morning as the first sizeable lake-effect storm blanketed the region in snow. Most area school districts closed for their first snow day, and side streets in Watertown awaited the attention of plows Wednesday morning, but main arteries were plowed and passable.
The National Weather Service warns that the snow is not over, and a warning is in effect until 4 p.m. in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. West winds are primed to gust to 35 mph, with snowfall rates possibly reaching four inches per hour through midday. The blowing and drifting snow should prepare drivers to see rapidly changing conditions and visibilities.
Meanwhile, an arctic front is approaching St. Lawrence County from southeast Ontario, which will bring snow squalls, or sudden and heavy snowfall with whipping gusts. The squall warning is similar to that of a tornado or severe thunderstorm. The heaviest squalls in St. Lawrence are expected until mid-late morning.
When the arctic front passes, sub-zero wind chills will usher in over the Adirondacks, with temperatures feeling like anywhere between -15 and -25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.