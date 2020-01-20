The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated by state police:
Jeffrey M. Putnam, 44, Potsdam, was charged with one count of misdemeanor DWI and one count of misdemeanor aggravated DWI around 12:52 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Putnam was arrested at 182 Market St. in the village.
Under state law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Robert W. Bradish, 29, Colton, was charged with one count of misdemeanor DWI around 10:42 a.m. Saturday.
Mr. Bradish was stopped on Route 68 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Adam D. Thompson, 27, Brasher Falls, was charged with one count of misdemeanor DWI around 1:08 p.m. Friday. He was arrested on County Route 55 in the town of Brasher.
Matthew W. Phillips, 30, of 221 High St., Theresa, was charged with aggravated DWI by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 1:32 a.m. Saturday on South James and West streets in Carthage.
Brandice M. Chin, 38, of 129 St. Mary St., Watertown, was charged by Watertown city police at 1:59 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Mill Street.
Her blood alcohol was not reported. Mrs. Chin was additionally cited with having no or inadequate headlights and a seat belt violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.