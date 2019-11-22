The following area motorists have been charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
Jesse J. Johnson, 37, Carthage, was charged with felony aggravated DWI by state police on Nov. 7 on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur.
Troopers said the charge followed a traffic stop for an inadequate exhaust. His blood alcohol content was reported as 0.19 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Johnson was charged with felony aggravated DWI, due to having two previous convictions of DWI within the preceding ten years.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Kebbyn A. Griffin, 63, of 2826 County Route 27, Russell, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 16 on County Route 27.
Deputies said the charge followed a stop for no/insufficient tail lamps. Her BAC was determined to be 0.10 percent.
State police charged Amilda F. Torres, 60, Carthage, at 9:59 p.m. last Saturday on LeRay Street in Evans Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.