The following area motorists have been charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
Aspen R. Oakes, 21, of 19 Oakes Road, Hogansburg, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday on Route 56 in the town of Potsdam.
Deputies said the charge followed a two-car crash. His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Oakes also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and cited with consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, following too closely and speeding.
Cash K. Rich, 52, Hogansburg, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated by state police at 7:07 p.m. Friday on Route 37 in the town of Westville after troopers said he was found driving erratically. Mr. Rich was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol and his BAC was determined to be 0.11 percent
The charge was elevated to a felony due to a DWI conviction in 2014 for which his state driving privileges were found to be suspended.
He was additionally charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and was released on tickets returnable to Westville Town Court.
John D. Methven, 41, of 613 Sherman St., Watertown, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated by state police at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 26 on Route 11 in the town of DeKalb.
Mr. Methven was found to be intoxicated and refused a breath test after being found parked along the side of the road with his vehicle running, troopers said.
He also was cited with no license and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
He was arraigned in Macomb Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
Elena S. Fecco, 20, Tully, was charged with driving while intoxicated by Potsdam village police at 1:32 a.m. Friday on Market Street.
Her BAC was determined to be 0.13 percent.
Ms. Fecco also was cited with driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street. She was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
Dale C. Milsap, 61, of 543 County Route 6, Hammond, was charged with driving while intoxicated by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday on Route 37 in the town of Morristown.
His BAC was determined to be 0.17 percent.
The reason for the traffic stop leading to his arrest was not reported, and deputies reported no traffic tickets being issued.
