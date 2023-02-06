MADRID — Area firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire at 3037 Route 310 near Madrid for several hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
“I was the first one on the scene. It was fully engulfed all the way around. We got the blaze down pretty quickly, but we couldn’t get into the building to put it completely out for hours. We ended up being there from 8 (p.m.) until close to 4 in the morning,” Madrid Fire Chief Jacob Roome said.
He said he called in a tanker task force from the surrounding area, including Louisville, Norwood, Norfolk, Massena and Waddington.
“I had manpower coming from Norfolk and Waddington,” Chief Roome said. “I ended up having Massena come in with their tower. We cut a hole in the top of the roof and that’s how we finally got the water to get the fire out.”
Temperatures were in the single digits, which made fighting the fire more difficult.
“We had lines freezing, we had pumps freezing. We had a lot of issues going on that night,” he said. “You have to keep the water moving. You had to keep the water flowing.”
The sole occupant of the two-story home was able to escape the fire without injury, but the home was a total loss.
“He was an elderly man who lived by himself and he got out,” Chief Roome said.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
He said it was the first structure fire in the district in two years.
“We haven’t had a structure fire in our district for a couple of years. We’ve had small fires like kitchen, car fires, things like that, but we haven’t had a structure fire for a couple of years. It was actually a Christmas Eve fire a couple of years ago,” he said.
