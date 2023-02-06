Saturday fire destroys Madrid home

A fire destroyed this home at 3037 Route 310 in Madrid Saturday night. Madrid firefighters received mutual aid of tankers and manpower from Waddington, Louisville, Norfolk, Norwood and Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MADRID — Area firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire at 3037 Route 310 near Madrid for several hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

“I was the first one on the scene. It was fully engulfed all the way around. We got the blaze down pretty quickly, but we couldn’t get into the building to put it completely out for hours. We ended up being there from 8 (p.m.) until close to 4 in the morning,” Madrid Fire Chief Jacob Roome said.

