Area News Briefs

ELMIRA — Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg, has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the winter 2022 term. Full-time undergraduate students earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of each term are placed on the Dean’s List.
Horse shows
WADDINGTON — The St. Lawrence Valley Horsemen’s Association (SLVHA) horse show schedule for summer 2022 season will include two Ranch Riding/Gymkhana shows to be held at Loomis Quarter Horse Farm in Waddington with the first show scheduled for May 15 and the second show Sept. 23 beginning at 9 a.m.
The other three open shows for the SLVHA will be held at Paradis Acres, Linden Street, Ogdensburg, on July 17, July 23; and Aug. 7, beginning at 9 a.m.
Class lists are available on the SLVHA face book page. Current Rabies shot and Proof of Negative Coggins with two years are required. SLVHA membership can be paid at time of making entries.
Wings
MASSENA — Massena native Corey Dufresne, 35, called Tampa, Fla., home before graduating from Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., in spring of 2020 receiving rank of first lieutenant .
He then entered phase 1 pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, where he crossed the stage to receive his pilot wings on Oct. 1 2021. Immediately after, he ventured out to Altus Air Force Base, Okla., into phase 2 to learn the flight of a Boeing KC135 Strato Tanker.
With checkride completion on April 28, 1st. Lt. Dufresne is stationed back at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., with the 927th Air Refueling Wing supporting the air mobility command mission of aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force.
Benefit dinners
OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Elks Lodge will be holding a spaghetti dinner on May 17 to benefit the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary. It will run from 4 p.m. until sold out. Cost is $12 for spaghetti and meatballs and Italian bread. Eat in or take out by calling 315-393-5430.
OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge will be holding a spaghetti dinner on May 16 to support OFA’s 2022 Europe Trip. Cost is $10. The dinner will go from 4-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by students or the day of at the Moose Lodge.
Free rabies clinics
OGDENSBURG — The 2022 St. Lawrence County Free Rabies Clinic dates have been scheduled.
Clinics will be held at Town & Country Vet Office, 904 Moreland Road, Ogdensburg, as follows:
- May 11 from 5-7 p.m.; and
- Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
Pre-registration is required, and no walk-ins will be permitted. Registration for each clinic will open one week prior to the clinic date. To pre-register, please visit stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth.
‘Murder in the Library’ May 21
OGDENSBURG — The Dinner Murder Company of the Grasse River Players will be holding a “Murder in the Library” event at the Frederic Remington Art Museum on May 21 at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 and there will be light refreshments and a cash bar. To make a reservation call (315) 393-2425.
Community walk/bike event
LISBON — Grace Presbyterian Church, Lisbon, will be sponsoring a one-mile community walk/bike event on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Participants will meet at the corner of Glebe and Farden Roads, Lisbon. Snacks will be provided. There is no charge to participate. For more information contact (315) 393-0723.
Open house May 14
HAMMOND – There will be an open house for the Town of Hammond’s new office building at 21 South Main St., on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon where refreshments will be served. The ceremonial opening will take place at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.
