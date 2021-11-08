OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly is calling on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to put the decision to close Ogdensburg Correctional Facility on hold and to meet with local officials to discuss the impact the decision will have on the families and economy of Ogdensburg.
In a statement, Mayor Skelly said he was disappointed in the decision announced Monday that OCF, a medium-security institution, would be one of six correctional facilities closing in March of 2022.
“In her initial remarks upon being sworn-in after the resignation of Governor Cuomo, Governor Hochul promised to do business differently and increase transparency. The process for determining the priority order for closing prisons is not transparent, under either governor, and the timing of these decisions remains in question as yet another dedicated group of Corrections Officers and Support Staff face the loss of jobs or reassignment out of the area as the holiday season approaches,” wrote Mayor Skelly. “As Mayor of Ogdensburg, I call on Governor Hochul to place this decision on hold, provide the decision matrix being used and meet with local officials to discuss the impacts to our local families and economy.”
Deputy Mayor John Rishe called the news “terrible” and lamented the loss of jobs and the potential impact of the facility’s closing on the area’s economy.
“It’s terrible news. It’s unfortunate that the state doesn’t work with the impacted community and try and lessen the impact by converting the facility into some other state operation like treatment,” Mr. Rishe said. “It’s unfortunate that they don’t take into consideration the socio-economic conditions of the community where they’re closing. It’s not surprising I guess.”
According to a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesman, OCF has a staff of 268, with 158 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 557.
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, both blasted the move by Gov. Hochul in press releases.
Sen. Ritchie called it a “devastating blow to the north country.”
“When the governor took office, I was optimistic. Surely, as a fellow Upstate New Yorker, she would have a better understanding of the very serious challenges we face. Today’s news confirms she could not care less about causing further damage to an already economically fragile part of our state,” Sen. Ritchie said. “Instead of taking a hard look at how yet another prison closure and the loss of hundreds of jobs will affect our region, she has fallen lockstep with the downstate Democrats and their agenda that puts criminals before the rights and safety of law abiding New Yorkers. People in the north country did not ask for things like bail reform and other changes that have caused prison populations to decrease and crime rates to skyrocket. Yet once again, Albany is taking it out on us.”
Her news release stated that the Watertown Correctional Facility has recently closed and it still sits empty, with no plans for repurposing.
“I ask the Governor — what is the plan for Watertown Correctional Facility? What will the plan be for Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, which as many know, is in the midst of a major, nearly $10 million capital project slated to be completed in January? To many, it would only seem logical to have a plan for these facilities before they close, so they do not end up as vacant eyesores in the communities where they exist. As I have come to find though, most decisions made by Albany bureaucrats are far from logical,” she wrote.
She said that she is fully committed to “fighting alongside” hundreds of hardworking employees and the Ogdensburg community to show the governor this is a misguided decision.
Mr. Walczyk stated that this “hip-fire closure plan reminds me of the Cuomo administration.”
“Leaders plan. During the budget hearings earlier this year, I made it clear to the Commissioner of DOCCS that you don’t announce the closure of a state prison and then figure out what to do with the building later. Closing a prison with no plan is lazy, it’s not fair for the hardworking staff, and devastating to a host community like Ogdensburg. It’s also pretty terrible for the taxpayer, too,” Walczyk said. He continued to state the decision proves to him that the DOCCS commissioner and the governor didn’t listen to him.
“The St. Lawrence County economy relies on the more than 250 jobs associated with this facility. State leaders in Albany didn’t plan accordingly and instead, they have torpedoed the upstate economy. I’m calling on Governor Hochul to exercise some transparency, listen to reason, and develop a closure plan that’s logistically sound and fair to all concerned. I stand side-by-side with our region’s brave COs and staff,” he said.
Patrick J. Kelly, chief executive officer of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, was a member of the task force that fought the proposed closure a decade ago and won. He said that nothing has changed since then, that the state-run correctional facilities in the county are among the best run in the state, in the lowest cost region as well.
“The host communities for these facilities sought them out and welcomed them and continue to welcome and support them to this day. Closing facilities here only adds to the inventory of unused New York state property in the region, adding no economic value either to our local communities or to New York state. In Ogdensburg alone the state has over half a million square feet of abandoned and decaying buildings, this along with numerous other closed facilities throughout the region clearly demonstrates a lack of planning, execution, and success in repurposing shuttered state facilities in the north country,” Mr. Kelly said. “If you are going to close facilities without any meaningful reuse plan, it would seem to make more sense to at least do it in parts of the state which have market conditions and property demand to more likely provide beneficial outcomes for the facilities and the impacted communities.”
