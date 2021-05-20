Area students among Clarkson University Class of 2021

Clarkson University Class of 2021 graduates took part in an in-person commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon. Clarkson University photo

POTSDAM — The following area students graduated with the Class of 2021 at Clarkson University:

BACHELOR’S DEGREE

Bombay

Alex Figueroa-Rosa, Financial Information and Analysis

Canton

Zacchary Christopher Butler, Computer Engineering

Emily L. Dean, Chemical Engineering

Sarah Anne Dominy, Global Supply Chain Management

Chase Mills

Kyrsten Maria Cecile Stone, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

Colton

Mark Patrick Baker, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Austin R Taylor, Electrical Engineering

Gouverneur

Cali Ann Steorts, Global Supply Chain Management

Hammond

Mariah Helene Simons, Biology

Hannawa Falls

Annaliese Helen DeZalia, Biomolecular Science

Hermon

Jada Lynn Flanagan, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Communication (dual degree)

Blake E LaPoint, Communication

Lisbon

Carlie Lynn Stoner, Biology

Madrid

Kelsey Ann Thisse, Engineering and Management

Massena

Ryan N Brown, Engineering and Management

Carlie Elizabeth Fowler, Physics; Honors Program

Zachary Christian Richard Guest, Engineering and Management

Avalon Xavia Jenkins, Biology

Nicholas Alexander Kozsan, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Taylor Ann LaMotte, Communication

Camryn Jeanne Peets, Psychology

Alex L Richards, Mechanical Engineering

Moira

Rebecca Frances Meacham, Chemical Engineering; Honors Program

Rachael Leigh Meacham, Mechanical Engineering; Honors Program

Norfolk

Cole Aaron McCullen, Mechanical Engineering

North Lawrence

Tobias David Noll, Engineering and Management

Norwood

Colden R Richards, Biology; Psychology (dual degree)

Ogdensburg

Abraham Hette Couperus, Computer Science

Joseph Roland Walker, Civil Engineering

Parishville

Garrett Nelson Hayes, Electrical Engineering

Potsdam

Meggan Nichole Barlow, Physics

Zachary A Chapman, Electrical Engineering; Software Engineering (double major)

Isabella F Grasso, Data Science

Jacob Ryan Keleher, Psychology

Nicholas Marvin, Mechanical Engineering

Lilianna Lindsay Mason, Biology

Kenneth Walter Parker, Mechanical Engineering

Ahmed Abdullah Qadhi, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Jason P Reed, Electrical Engineering

Aidan Gaëtan Subra, Engineering and Management

Nicholas Wentworth, Digital Arts and Sciences

Amanda Renee Elizabeth Zeglen, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

St. Regis Falls

Lauren Jade Pecore, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

MASTER’S DEGREE

Hannawa Falls

Matthew David Hawthorne, Environmental Science and Engineering

Edward C. Hayes, Environmental Science and Engineering

Hermon

Tyler Scott Tresidder, Engineering Management

Massena

Lindy Leigh Chapman, Physician Assistant Studies

Jennifer Lynn Rowledge, Master of Business Administration

Norfolk

Jennifer Clarkson Greene, Master of Arts in Teaching

Norwood

Olga Carpenter, Physician Assistant Studies

Ogdensburg

Colin Michael Ross, Physician Assistant Studies

Potsdam

Matthew Edward Cheevers, Physician Assistant Studies

Potsdam

Wijesooriya Arachchilage Nimanthi Upeksha Abeyrathna, Interdisciplinary Bioscience and Biotechnology

Haley McNamara Clark, Master of Business Administration

Lauren Wooten Cornette, Physician Assistant Studies

Tyler Jonathan Gansen, Occupational Therapy

Carly Rose Lovelett, Master of Business Administration

Jeenat Maitry, Data Analytics

Robert Michael Stanton, Physics

Kimberly Lynn Wile, Physician Assistant Studies

Star Lake

Lyndsay L. Macagg, Healthcare Management

DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY DEGREE

Madrid

Shelby Elizabeth MacIntosh, Doctor of Physical Therapy

PH.D. DEGREE

Potsdam

Melissa Carole Richards, Mechanical Engineering

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.