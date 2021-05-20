Area students among Clarkson University Class of 2021

POTSDAM — The following area students graduated with the Class of 2021 at Clarkson University:
BACHELOR’S DEGREE
Bombay
Alex Figueroa-Rosa, Financial Information and Analysis
Canton
Zacchary Christopher Butler, Computer Engineering
Emily L. Dean, Chemical Engineering
Sarah Anne Dominy, Global Supply Chain Management
Chase Mills
Kyrsten Maria Cecile Stone, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics
Colton
Mark Patrick Baker, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Austin R Taylor, Electrical Engineering
Gouverneur
Cali Ann Steorts, Global Supply Chain Management
Hammond
Mariah Helene Simons, Biology
Hannawa Falls
Annaliese Helen DeZalia, Biomolecular Science
Hermon
Jada Lynn Flanagan, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Communication (dual degree)
Blake E LaPoint, Communication
Lisbon
Carlie Lynn Stoner, Biology
Madrid
Kelsey Ann Thisse, Engineering and Management
Massena
Ryan N Brown, Engineering and Management
Carlie Elizabeth Fowler, Physics; Honors Program
Zachary Christian Richard Guest, Engineering and Management
Avalon Xavia Jenkins, Biology
Nicholas Alexander Kozsan, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Taylor Ann LaMotte, Communication
Camryn Jeanne Peets, Psychology
Alex L Richards, Mechanical Engineering
Moira
Rebecca Frances Meacham, Chemical Engineering; Honors Program
Rachael Leigh Meacham, Mechanical Engineering; Honors Program
Norfolk
Cole Aaron McCullen, Mechanical Engineering
North Lawrence
Tobias David Noll, Engineering and Management
Norwood
Colden R Richards, Biology; Psychology (dual degree)
Ogdensburg
Abraham Hette Couperus, Computer Science
Joseph Roland Walker, Civil Engineering
Parishville
Garrett Nelson Hayes, Electrical Engineering
Potsdam
Meggan Nichole Barlow, Physics
Zachary A Chapman, Electrical Engineering; Software Engineering (double major)
Isabella F Grasso, Data Science
Jacob Ryan Keleher, Psychology
Nicholas Marvin, Mechanical Engineering
Lilianna Lindsay Mason, Biology
Kenneth Walter Parker, Mechanical Engineering
Ahmed Abdullah Qadhi, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Jason P Reed, Electrical Engineering
Aidan Gaëtan Subra, Engineering and Management
Nicholas Wentworth, Digital Arts and Sciences
Amanda Renee Elizabeth Zeglen, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
St. Regis Falls
Lauren Jade Pecore, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
MASTER’S DEGREE
Hannawa Falls
Matthew David Hawthorne, Environmental Science and Engineering
Edward C. Hayes, Environmental Science and Engineering
Hermon
Tyler Scott Tresidder, Engineering Management
Massena
Lindy Leigh Chapman, Physician Assistant Studies
Jennifer Lynn Rowledge, Master of Business Administration
Norfolk
Jennifer Clarkson Greene, Master of Arts in Teaching
Norwood
Olga Carpenter, Physician Assistant Studies
Ogdensburg
Colin Michael Ross, Physician Assistant Studies
Potsdam
Matthew Edward Cheevers, Physician Assistant Studies
Potsdam
Wijesooriya Arachchilage Nimanthi Upeksha Abeyrathna, Interdisciplinary Bioscience and Biotechnology
Haley McNamara Clark, Master of Business Administration
Lauren Wooten Cornette, Physician Assistant Studies
Tyler Jonathan Gansen, Occupational Therapy
Carly Rose Lovelett, Master of Business Administration
Jeenat Maitry, Data Analytics
Robert Michael Stanton, Physics
Kimberly Lynn Wile, Physician Assistant Studies
Star Lake
Lyndsay L. Macagg, Healthcare Management
DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY DEGREE
Madrid
Shelby Elizabeth MacIntosh, Doctor of Physical Therapy
PH.D. DEGREE
Potsdam
Melissa Carole Richards, Mechanical Engineering
