OGDENSBURG — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is seeking bids for dredging the Ogdensburg Harbor to modify a 300-foot by 500-foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet. But city leadership is taking issue with the project.
The deepening and subsequent terminal expansion will allow two vessels to dock simultaneously and unload cargo completely, thus decreasing off-loading costs.
Funding for this project is shared 65% federal and 35% non-federal, with the total project costing $6.9 million.
“Whether it’s more business or increased shipments from current customers, the Ogdensburg Harbor will now, quite literally, be more open for business,” U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a prepared statement. “I was proud to work side-by-side with (Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority), (state Department of Transportation) and USACE to ensure that federal funding for this project was not withdrawn while additional funding was secured.”
Plans for the expansion have been in the works since 2011.
“With full funding now locked in place,” the senator added, “this long awaited project will allow Port of Ogdensburg to continue to play a key role in the region’s economy.”
In an email Thursday afternoon, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie was notified by a Corps of Engineers project manager that the contract solicitation for the harbor deepening was sent out that day. He informed the project manager that the city has “concerns” with the project.
Mr. Jellie, in his email response, said that the previous port dredging project, which was completed in the 1970s, used waterfront OBPA land to stage the spoils. Those spoils are contaminated, Mr. Jellie continued, “rendering this highly valuable parcel of waterfront property unusable for any purpose, including re-development, and the OBPA has it blocked for community access.”
He said the city is requesting that parcel of land be “restored to usable development status” so it can be made available for a taxable purpose.
The city recently adopted a draft community development plan written by councilor and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe. One priority revisited throughout the plan is to return as many properties as possible to taxable status. The state and OBPA have “significant” amounts of property vacant within the city, according to Mr. Jellie, which isn’t in a taxable status. That must change, he added.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said Saturday if you look at that property today, you will see OBPA’s “lack of consideration for this city.”
The mayor said that in addition to OBPA’s “chokehold” on owning “excessive” amounts of property within the city, OBPA is also a competition for federal and state grants. He added that when officials look at Ogdensburg, they say, “We gave millions to that city,” money the mayor said “only went to the bridge and port, which isn’t showing any results.”
“Instead of an asset, they’ve become a detriment to Ogdensburg,” Mayor Skelly said of OBPA.
OBPA Executive Director Steven P. Lawrence did not return a request for comment Saturday.
Once bids come back and the Corps of Engineers chooses a contractor for the dredging of the harbor, the authority can begin work on lining up contractors to work on the extension of the dock wall.
The dredging project schedule needs to be set before the extension project can begin, Mr. Lawrence said Friday.
The dredging work could include blasting, Mr. Lawrence said, and if so, it will delay starting the expansion.
“You can’t drive pile while they are blasting,” Mr. Lawrence said.
Work on the dredging won’t begin until the second quarter of 2022, Mr. Lawrence said. The entire project won’t be complete until the end of 2023.
“Our project at Ogdensburg Harbor is an investment which will improve the economic importance and benefits the harbor provides to the area. It is a critical time to invest in our Nation’s infrastructure and the Great Lakes ports and harbors would greatly benefit from an administration infrastructure bill,” Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander, said in a news release from the Corps. “The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has been a great partner on this project. We would also not be where we are today without elected officials prioritizing the deepening project.”
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, I would like to thank Senators Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand and Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik for their assistance in making this valuable economic project a reality,” OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said in a prepared statement. “It’s been my pleasure to listen to Senator Schumer explain the importance of the Port to the economy of the North Country and the possibilities of future expansion. This is only the beginning of the increased activity at the Port of Ogdensburg. Thanks again.”
