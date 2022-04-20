OGDENSBURG — The Army Corps of Engineers says it is still committed to working with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority on a project to deepen the Port of Ogdensburg. But the corps says federal law prevents it from putting more than $10 million into the project.
The OBPA Board of Directors during its April regular meeting passed a resolution acknowledging that the Army Corps had withdrawn a $10 million funding commitment for the $29.5 million harbor deepening project that was initially estimated at $11.4 million. Between the federal funding and a portion contributed by the state Department of Transportation, there’s an $11.4 million gap that the OBPA has to cover, which it can’t afford. The project would have modified a 300-by-500-foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet.
Shortly afterward, the corps released a prepared statement saying that the $10 million is still on the table, if the OBPA can fill the funding gap.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District remains committed to working with our partners at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. The Ogdensburg Harbor deepening project is authorized under Section 107 of the River and Harbor Act of 1960 which requires the Corps of Engineers share the cost with a sponsor outside the federal government,” the statement from Army Corps Lt. Col. Eli S. Adams says. “We have had to put a pause on the project due to current non-federal sponsor funding limitations, but continuation is still possible. If the Port Authority is successful in securing the necessary funds, we will be ready to move ahead.”
During the OBPA’s April board meeting, board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said he asked federal officials to use money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November, but they wouldn’t go for it.
“They would not even request that from Congress to increase the $10 million because they wanted to spread out the additional funding for other states. That was the reply I received,” Mr. Burns said.
He called the response “a slap in the face to the Bridge and Port Authority and the state of New York.”
“It leaves a bad taste in my mouth for the Corps of Engineers,” Mr. Burns said. “I think they let us down, plain and simple. They let down all of Northern New York and the state of New York, in my opinion.”
Mr. Adams said in his statement that federal law prevents the Army Corps from putting more than $10 million into the harbor deepening work.
“Our team has worked hard to deliver this project and we always strive to be good stewards of the public’s money. We have done everything we can to keep costs down and stick to schedule, while executing the most effective solution for the port. We worked with our state partners to adjust the project requirements, and recently received approval, leading to lower costs, while maintaining project safety and quality,” he said. “Nevertheless, Section 107 prevents the Army Corps from spending more than $10 million on this project and requires the Port Authority, as the non-federal sponsor, to fund any costs above that limit.”
Mr. Adams in his statement outlined reasons the project’s cost went to nearly $30 million.
“Among the cost challenges identified by government and industry stakeholders were restrictive underwater blasting requirements, labor intensive efforts, and project schedule. Other factors included the limited pool of available contractors to perform the work and the project’s remote location,” he wrote.
Clarifying Mr. Adams’ statement on Ogdensburg being a “remote location,” Army Corps Deputy Chief of Public Affairs Avery P. Schneider said it has to do with distance from major metropolitan areas.
“I don’t know if there’s a textbook definition” of remote location, he said. “The expertise needed for the project, you don’t necessarily find that just anywhere. Getting (necessary experts) from some farther locations up to Northern New York could be very difficult.”
