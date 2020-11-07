COLTON — There were beech trees to be trimmed and small saplings to be cut.
The danger they presented could only be stopped by a small army of dedicated snow skiers armed to the teeth with loppers, clippers and pole saws.
“They put their hands out to fall and these sharp things go right through your hands,” said Ed Fuhr, standing in the bed of his grey GMC pickup truck as he addressed the 114 volunteers gathered to clean up Higley Flow State Park’s cross country skiing trails.
Then he brought up the beech trees. A few veterans in the crowd chuckled. They knew what they were dealing with.
“They call them sons of beeches,” Valarie White said while carrying multiple loppers on her back, rake in-hand and clippers in a leather holster on her side like some sort of Rambo of trail maintenance.
Ms. White is a seven-year veteran of the Friends of Higley Flow’s annual trail work day, dubbed Trails Day.
Looking sturdy enough now, beech trees’ flimsy trunks and top-weighted crowns will bow down over the eight- to 10-foot-wide trails after some good snow, presenting problems and dangers to the skiers. It’s not just the beech trees either. Any sticks, including young saplings, lay just beneath the surface of the snow off the groomed trails waiting for a skier to lose control and hurtle downward into what they believe is a soft cushion, but in reality is a potentially dangerous puncture wound.
To limit that danger, Ms. White, Kitty O’Neil and Becky Allen move along the trail with their loppers and clippers, cutting dozens of dangerous saplings popping up on either side leaving behind a grotesque scene of fallen Charlie Brown Christmas trees in their path.
Ahead of them, a group of students from SUNY Potsdam’s track and field team work to remove any fallen branches from the trail’s periphery. Though most are distance runners, they turned into shot-putters Saturday, launching branch after branch off the path. That was until they reached the downed trees.
“Oh, so those were the logs they were talking about,” one says as the group rounds a turn to see a menacing girthy trunk that they’ll have to somehow maneuver.
But, within a few minutes, they were able to roll the logs, which had already been pre-cut into sections leading up to the volunteer day, off to the shoulder of the trail.
Higley Flow State Park has more than nine miles of trails, and is one of the more heavily traversed cross country ski destinations in the area. The trails are consistently groomed and are often bustling with activity even on the chilliest winter weekends. The Friends of Higley Flow group now offers ski rentals and hosts lessons for children and adults looking to try it out. They now even have a lit trail available for night skiing.
But 20 years ago it was a much different story. That’s when Judy and Ed Fuhr, now the matron and patron saints of the Friends of Higley Flow group, really started grooming the trails.
“They’re huge,” Ms. O’Neill said about the Fuhrs. “But they’ll be modest about their contributions.”
She was right.
Mrs. Fuhr attributed Saturday’s success to the great efforts made by volunteers.
“Everyone’s out there, even the little guys,” Mrs. Fuhr said, gesturing to some young children helping their parents with some work on the EZ Trail near the lodge built by the friends group in 2014.
In 1993, Mrs. Fuhr said she and her husband started trying to groom some of the trails using a sled from St. Lawrence University.
“It was a single ski with a super-wide track that wouldn’t turn to save your life,” she said flatly.
Now, the park has two dedicated groomers, including one purchased by the friends for $16,000, but even with the new equipment, Mrs. Fuhr said it often fell to them to come out and actually do the trails. Now that they’re getting older, they admitted they needed to make a plan.
“Now we’ve got people volunteering to help groom,” Mrs. Fuhr said. “It was like, ‘We’re getting older, we need to have a succession plan, we need to have somebody to take this over when we can’t.’
“Nobody was willing and all of a sudden last year we had seven people willing. It’s just ballooned out,” she added.
That extends well beyond the grooming personnel. Mrs. Fuhr equates the growing group of volunteers around her to something more than just people who see each other passing by on the trails, or in the lodge at the tail end of a long day.
“I think we’re starting a community,” she said before calling to a boy a few yards away, thanking him for coming and helping.
Now there are established programs for toddlers, older children and adults to learn to ski. Many of those kids, as well as the adults, are bonding and making friends when they learn together and meet each other out on the trails.
This year, she’s expecting an even bigger boom in popularity and participation largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been speculating on that. It may actually turn out to be a bigger year than normal because people aren’t traveling and they want to get outside. ... Some of the kids have come from school programs and then come back on the weekends and drag their parents along,” Mrs. Fuhr said.
The rentals are just $7 for a day, she said, adding: “Really nice equipment.”
A seasoned veteran and local resident, Ms. White said she usually dedicates a few vacation days over the winter just for skiing, but this year that will be even easier.
“Now that I’m working from home I’ll be able to get out here even more,” Ms. White said before chopping off another sapling.
