LOUISVILLE — Flags are flying at half staff in Louisville in honor of a highly decorated soldier from Louisville who died in a January vehicle accident and was being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.
Master Sgt. Dustin Rupert was assigned to Headquarters, United States Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, N.C. He died on Jan. 18 from injuries suffered during a car accident in Sanford, N.C.
A Celebration of Life had been held locally in early August.
“They did have a nice memorial for him in the town of Louisville the first part of August,” Louisville Town Supervisor Larry Legault said.
He said among the items on display during the service were his medals and a book containing certificates he had received during his Army career.
“He was well-established in the Army. It was pretty impressive how much he did for the service,” he said.
Master Sgt. Rupert was a 1998 Massena Central High School graduate, and a 2002 graduate from Virginia Military Institute with a degree in physics.
“Dustin grew up here in Louisville when his family moved here in the early 1980s. Dustin played for Louisville Minor Hockey and graduated from Massena Central School,” Mr. Legault said.
He joined the Army as an infantryman on Nov. 12, 2002. During his tenure, he deployed three times to Iraq in support of combat operations and once to Yemen in support of contingency operations. He also deployed three times in support of combat operations in Iraq and Syria in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve, and once to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Master Sgt. Rupert’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (4th Award), the Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal (2nd Award), the Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award), and the National Defense Service Medal.
He also received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 4, the Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Special Forces Tab, the Ranger Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Military Free fall Jumpmaster Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.
He was posthumously awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
His parents, Dean and Laurene Rupert of Louisville, were among those at his burial at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.
“I’m sure it will be a sad ceremony, but at least they’ll be able to be a part of it. They know that’s where he deserves to be buried,” Mr. Legault said.
