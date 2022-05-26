Arnold Sauther donates painting

Retired Salmon River art teacher and professional artist Arnold Sauther has donated “Coleus Pattern,” a 22-inch x 28-inch acrylic painting to help support the annual Robideau/Lamitie-King Juried Art Exhibit. The stylized painting of a coleus plant is on display at Downtown Artist Cellar during gallery hours until June 2 or can be viewed on line at downtownartistcellar.com. Bids on the silent auction painting can be placed online or at the gallery.
The highest bidder will be presented with the painting at the end of the Closing Reception/Awards Ceremony of the Exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.
The public is invited to the display of sixth- through 12th-grade art from Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Malone, Salmon River and St. Regis Falls. The exhibit opened at Downtown Artist Cellar and online through June 2. Presentation of Art Awards, two scholarships and a special award for “People’s Choice” will start at 6 p.m. This annual exhibit, in its 19th year, has returned after a two-year break due to COVID regulations.
Foothills Art Society and Downtown Artist Cellar are jointly sponsoring the event. The public is invited.
