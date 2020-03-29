POTSDAM — Michael Plocinik, an Aeronautical Engineering major in the Honors Program at Clarkson University, recently received news that he has secured an internship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in its History Division.
In his role with the History Division, Plocinik will be managing social media accounts, writing features for NASA’s website, reviewing historical manuscripts, researching historical questions and performing assorted other support tasks. Plocinik said he is eager to gain a new perspective on the field of aeronautics.
POTSDAM — Danielle Whitham, a Chemistry and Biomolecular Science student, was selected for a travel award to attend the 68th American Society of Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, which will be held during May 31-June 4, in Houston. This conference gathers about 7,000 scientists in the field of mass spectrometry.
Whitham, a native of Colchester, Vt., is a senior at Clarkson University and will graduate in May with a Chemistry and Biomolecular Science double-major. She was also recently accepted in the Chemistry PhD program at Clarkson.
Whitham also has an accepted abstract to ASMS and will present a poster entitled “Proteomic Analysis of Human Breast Milk to Reveal Potential Protein Biomarkers for Breast Cancer”.
This is not the first time Whitham will attend a national or international conference. She attended the Eastern Analytical Symposium (national conference) in 2018 and 2019 in Princeton, N.J.) and ASMS Sanibel Conference (international conference) in January in Captiva Island, Fla.
OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club is seeking applications for its 2020 local awards. Applications for the Graduating High School Senior Award are sought from students serviced by the Hammond, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Lisbon or Heuvelton School Districts.
More information and the applications are available by contacting Tracie Kroeger at 315-393-8905 or kkroeger@twcny.rr.com. Completed applications should be returned to Tracie Kroeger, 912 Jay St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 by May 5.
OGDENSBURG —The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce will be operating on reduced office hours. Due to COVID-19, office hours will be Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 315-393-3620 or email at chamber@gisco.net and. This is a temporary measure and the Chamber expects to be back in full force as soon as the all clear is given.
HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Food Pantry has reluctantly canceled its April Food Pantry. The town hall cannot be used to distribute during the COVID-19 crisis and no secure location to safely do so is available.
Those who need food should call Mary Converse at 315-328-4681. She will instruct on picking up whatever the pantry can provide at this time. While supplies last.
