POTSDAM — Alison Mackey has been appointed assistant professor of consumer & organizational studies at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. in management and human resources from Ohio State University, and her master of arts in organizational behavior and bachelor of arts in economics from Brigham Young University.
Mackey’s research interests are related to corporate social responsibility and how firms create competitive advantage through human capital—particularly through executive and managerial talent.
She has published in journals like Academy of Management Review, Strategic Management Journal, Academy of Management Perspectives, Academy of Management Learning and Education, and Journal of Management. She has served on the editorial boards at Strategic Management Journal and Journal of Management for over 10 years.
Mackey was previously a lecturer in Clarkson’s MBA program as well as a research associate. Prior to that, she taught in the online MBA program at University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. She has spent time as a visiting scholar at Brigham Young University and a visiting faculty member at Westminster College in addition to working as an assistant professor at California Polytechnic State University
BRASHER FALLS — Matthew and Vanessa Thompson are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Makenna Scarlett Thompson on Aug. 24, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Megan Gagne.
Makenna joins sisters Anya, 8, and Aaliyah, 3, and brother George, 6.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Cindy Swinyer. Paternal grandparents are Susie Thompson and the late George Thompson.
POTSDAM — Simona Liguori has been appointed assistant professor of chemical & biomolecular engineering in the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering at Clarkson University. She was also recently named a fellow by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RSCA) for its new initiative Scialog: Negative Emissions Science, which is co-sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
In 2016, she joined the department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Colorado School of Mines as a research assistant professor. In 2018, she went to Worcester Polytechnic Institute as a research assistant professor in the department of Chemical Engineering, where she received a Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Women’s Young Investigator Fellowship and Carbon Footprint Challenge Award.
She has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers resulting in an h-index of 22 and over 1250 citations, including Journal of Membrane Science, Environmental Science and Technology, Progress in Energy and Combustion Science, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Environments, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research, and International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, among many other publications, book chapters and conference proceedings. She also holds two U.S. patents.
