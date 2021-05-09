birth
WINTHROP — Jon Paul Perrier and Corrine Casey are proud to announce the birth of their son, Logan Jon Pierre on April 30, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Dargie.
Logan Jon joins a brother, Tanner Jon, 4, and a sister, Savannah Rayne, 8.
Maternal grandparents are Brian Casey and Wendy LaDue. Paternal grandparents are Brian Perrier and Merideth Thomas.
Blood drives
MASSENA — St. Lawrence Health System is sponsoring a Blood Drive through the Adirondack Regional Blood Center on Wednesday, May 12 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach Street, Massena. Walk-ins accepted from 12:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Donors must be healthy, at least 16 years of age, and weigh at least 110 lbs. Advanced registration is not required; however, donors are asked to wear a mask and provide identification. COVID-19 screening will be conducted upon entry.
For more information, please call CVPH at 518-561-2000 and ask for the Donor Center.
For a list of upcoming blood drives sponsored by St. Lawrence Health System, please visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/events.
GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence Health System is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, May 13 at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 State Highway 58. Hours are 11:30 am – 4:30 pm.
Donors are asked to wear a mask to the Community Center. They must be healthy, at least 16 years of age, and weigh at least 110 lbs. Please consider a Double Red donation if you are O Neg, O Pos, A Neg, or B Neg.
Donors can pre-register using RapidPass (www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass). Pre-registration can only be completed the day of the drive prior to arrival.
Registration can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org, or by contacting 1 (800) RED CROSS. First time donors and walk-ins are welcome.
For a list of upcoming blood drives sponsored by St. Lawrence Health System, please visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/events.
Taxes due
OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg, reminds tax payers that Friday, June 4, is the last date that the 2021 May Water Rates can be paid without penalty. After June 4, a 10% penalty will be added. Bills have been mailed and should be presented when making payment. Failure to receive a bill does not entitle the customer to the net rate.
You may pay your City of Ogdensburg taxes and utility bills by Internet. By going to the City website www.ogdensburg.org you may pay current and past bills by credit card, debit card or e-check. Please see the acceptance agreement for service charges. There is a drop box on the Caroline Street side of the building marked “Envelope Depository” for payments as well.
Contact the Comptroller’s Office at 315-393-1860 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.