OSWEGATCHIE — Sean P. Coleman, 38, Heuvelton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Wednesday following a traffic stop.
According to the report, state police were traveling on state Highway 812 when they observed a vehicle fail to keep right on multiple occasions. State police then conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Mr. Coleman.
Mr. Coleman was allegedly showing signs of impairment and was submitted to standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was arrested and transported to the Ogdensburg Police Station for processing.
He recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.20% and was released on tickets for aggravated BAC of 0.18% or higher, DWI, failure to keep right, and failure to change address. All tickets are returnable to the Oswegatchie Town Court for a later date in March.
Samantha R. Caron, 31, Lawrence, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, and second-degree criminal trespass on Wednesday following an investigation of an assault complaint on Feb. 10.
Ms. Caron was found to have entered and remained unlawfully in the dwelling of another person and allegedly caused physical injury to another person.
She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Lawrence Town Court at a later date.
