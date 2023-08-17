The arrival of massive concrete planks for the Canton Central School capitol project has some concerned about the condition of State Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The delivery of massive pre-cast concrete planks to Canton Central School has village officials concerned about the condition of State Street.

Mayor Michael E. Dalton informed village trustees at their Wednesday night meeting that the planks will arrive next week and the state Department of Transportation has authorized a route that goes up State Street to the school parking lot.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.