CANTON — The delivery of massive pre-cast concrete planks to Canton Central School has village officials concerned about the condition of State Street.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton informed village trustees at their Wednesday night meeting that the planks will arrive next week and the state Department of Transportation has authorized a route that goes up State Street to the school parking lot.
Canton Central Director of Operations Scott Sanderson confirmed at the school board meeting Thursday afternoon that seven planks will be arriving on Aug. 22, 24 and 30. The planks, which each weigh about 180,000 pounds, will come two to a truck on Aug. 22 and 24 and then three planks on Aug. 30. Also arriving that week will be two huge cranes.
The planks are the ceiling of the school’s new pool.
Sanderson said the planks, which are 92 feet long and 10 feet wide, must arrive before school starts and that he has no say on their route.
The DOT has arranged for permits along the way for the planks coming from Vermont and for police escorts through the village.
Village Superintendent Timothy Bacon said at Wednesday night’s trustee meeting that State Street had been prepared for paving and is waiting for a St. Lawrence County paving crew, which likely will not arrive until the beginning of September.
“The state DOT has to approve the route. It is an escorted operation, and we wonder why it didn’t come up 310 and that way,” Dalton said.
He said he is reaching out to the transportation company and the DOT.
Bacon said that even if the paving were done early, the route would still be a problem.
He said that running heavy trucks on pavement less than a few weeks old would ruin it.
He is also concerned about trucks running on the street in its current milled condition because of possible damage to exposed infrastructure such as raised manholes and storm grates.
“We are working on it,” Dalton said.
The school’s $48 million project is about two weeks behind, Sanderson said at the school board meeting.
He said most of the delays are due to labor shortages and material timelines.
The new turf field may be available for a few soccer games this year and he hopes locker rooms and coaching offices will be ready in time for basketball season.
