OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum continues its annual Art Highlights & Tea lecture series with a presentation by Laura Desmond and Joanna Jennings on the creation of the museum’s Remington Digital Collection.
The Remington Museum houses the world’s largest collection of original paintings, drawings, sketches, and sculptures by Frederic Remington, in addition to a broad array of his photographs, personal effects, and correspondence. It encompasses the full range of Remington’s artistic vision and process, from preliminary sketches to completed works, with everything in between. But only a very small portion of this collection can be seen on view in the museum. Desmond and Jennings will present the museum’s ambitious project to digitize this collection.
Laura Desmond, the museum’s Education Specialist, is leading the museum’s digitization efforts. Museum professional Joanna Jennings is currently creating and processing high-resolution images of Remington’s sketches, drawings, and photos, updating database records for them, and creating content “tags” for
each digital object, so that the collection will be fully searchable. Jennings’ work is made possible with funding from a generous Special Collections Grant from the Northern New York Library Network.
“The Remington Museum’s collection represents an essential resource for researchers, educators, curators, artists, and the general public interested in the life and work of Frederic Remington and the artistic and historical milieu in which he worked,” Desmond said in a press release from the museum. “It’s so exciting to think that audiences
around the world will soon be able to access this breathtaking collection. Digitization represents the crucial first step in making this vision a reality.”
The talk will take place at 2 p.m., March 11 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. The talk is free and open to the public, and will be presented in the museum’s Tiffany Room.
At 3:00 pm, a tea will be served in the parlors, courtesy of Ann Groome, Luanne Herzog, and friends. The cost is $10 for Remington Museum members and $15 for non-members. Call 315-393-2425, email desmond@fredericremington.org, or reserve seats at the tea online at fredericremington.org.
