POTSDAM — Arts are at the heart of what community members and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee said they’d like to see as a developing force in the use of the recently awarded $10 million DRI state grant funding.
During Tuesday night’s Local Planning Committee, which was the second meeting since Dec. 17, the boundary for the DRI coverage area was expanded to include all of Ives Park and the Meadow East Community apartment complex on Leroy Street.
Committee members mostly brainstormed their goals for the village under the four themes of Rebound, Revitalize, Rejoice and Rebuild.
The local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives explored a slew of ideas like improving upon transportation as part of the “all roads lead to Potsdam” theme, making renovations to the Roxy Theatre, making art a centerpiece of downtown, creating a theater or live music space unrelated to the universities, rebuilding the relationships between downtown and the universities, and expanding upon recreational aspects of the Raquette River, connecting downtown with nature.
Jane E. Rice, principal director of planning for Environmental Design & Research, Syracuse, a member of the consultant team selected to assist in developing the DRI strategic investment plan, said that in addition to the second LPC meeting and Wednesday’s first public open house, there were a series of stakeholder meetings.
“And the difference between the two is when you have a stakeholder’s group, those are by invitation, identifying stakeholders in your community who have important information about specific topics like economic development,” she said. “So we bring them together in a room and we have very targeted questions so we can get a fluent conversation with them and dive a little deeper into some details with the, you can not necessarily do that with a public meeting, so we combine the two.”
The first of three public open houses for the Potsdam DRI was held at the Town of Potsdam Community Room.
The public meeting, the entire community was invited to come in and provide ideas and input while also learning about the DRI process from members of the LPC and consultant team, led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C. of Clifton Park.
Among those that attended Wednesday night’s open house was village resident and SUNY Potsdam professor Heather Sullivan-Catlin and 10-year-old Megan Sullivan-Catlin.
Ms. Sullivan-Catlin said she would like to see Potsdam exude a more vibrant college-town profile, a destination that people would want to come to for arts events, good food and enjoy being in a public space.
“I think we have tremendous potential and we bring thousands and thousands of people to this area each year to be educated and this is a place where we could give people a model for the way communities could be in terms of vibrancy, resilience and preparation for the climate chaos that’s ahead,” Ms. Sullivan-Catlin said. “When I walked in (to the open house) it was wall-to-wall people, so one of the things that I got from it was what an engaged community we have, how many people care about these issues, care about the town, want to give their time and energy to improving it and that alone is a great benefit of this process.
With an increasingly diverse student body at each of the colleges, youth, “incredible musicians and artists,” and the St. Lawrence Arts Council which Ms. Sullivan-Catlin said has done so much work to promote that side of Potsdam’s culture, she said the DRI funding and process has much potential to give the area a boost in that direction.
As a young person in the community, Megan Sullivan-Catlin said she believed it’s good to have a child’s input “because I think they could have a lot of good ideas and a lot of times their opinions are not heard.”
She said she would like to see more diversity in everything throughout Potsdam.
“Like food, more dietary options, in the community more arts,” she said. “I really liked theatre and drama and that kind of stuff and I really feel like we should have more of it, more community theater. I know that we have one, it’s just that it is not as public as other community theaters are.”
Additionally, she echoed the LPC concept of expanding on the recreational aspects of the river by offering the creation of an outdoor public skating area at the southern tip of Ives Park, near the play area, known as Kay’s Play Space.
“Our friends have waterfront property along the river and we like to go skating back there,” Megan said. “It’s really fun and I feel like there should be more of that, so that if you don’t have friends on the waterfront you can’t really do it.”
Public workshops and engagement activities will be scheduled throughout the effort to allow opportunity for public input. More information about the DRI can be Found at www.ny.gov/dri and applications for projects can be found at www.PotsdamDRI.com. The deadline for projects is Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.