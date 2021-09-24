CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council will host its 20th annual Remington Arts Festival & Art Show as part of the North Country Arts Festival on Oct. 2, to honor Frederic Remington’s birthday.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canton Village Park and will feature more than 20 local artists’ work.
“It’s a celebration of the arts in Canton specifically,” said SLC Arts Council Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna. “It is honoring Frederic Remington who was born in Canton. The Canton community has been doing this festival for 20 years; the highlight of the whole event is the art show and sale.”
Local artists will be selling a wide variety of works, with their efforts on display for guests to view.
“We have a number of artists that will be setting up booths in the park celebrating their talent and the talents of our community; it’s a really great way to see the amazing talents in the north country,” Ms. McKenna said. “We’ll also have music all day throughout the park.”
Local stores in downtown Canton will also participate in the festival with sidewalk sales.
“It’s going to be a really fun day in Canton,” Ms. McKenna said. “We encourage people to walk up and down the street and buy lunch, go shopping and participate in the downtown activities as well.”
The festival is part of the North Country Arts Festival, a collection of multidisciplinary events celebrating the arts community of the region.
The North Country Arts Festival is a monthlong county-wide event featuring artist studio tours, PorchFest, Remington Arts Festival and the Ives Park Concert Series.
For more information about North Country Arts Festival events, visit wdt.me/artsfest1021.
