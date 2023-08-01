LISBON — In a visit to Lisbon’s Keystone Dairy Farm Tuesday morning, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, warned of a “dairy cliff” for north country dairy farmers if the federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program is not protected.
Sen. Schumer spoke of the upcoming expiration of the Dairy Margin Coverage Program at a press conference at the three-generation dairy farm owned by Eric and Phillip Fonda, which was his annual stop in St. Lawrence County as part of his yearly visit to every county in the state.
With the Fonda family standing behind him, Sen. Schumer explained that the program was part of the 2018 Farm Bill that offers monthly price support payments to dairy farmers. It’s set to expire Sept. 30 unless Congress can pass a new Farm Bill that would continue the payments.
“We have the great Fonda family, three generations are here. They have been milking cows for three generations and God willing, many more. We got to get this Farm Bill done and avoid the dairy cliff to make sure that can continue happening,” said Sen. Schumer.
St. Lawrence County is ranked third in the state and the 52nd-ranked county in the entire U.S. in dairy production, according to Sen. Schumer, and the expiration of the program would have huge ramifications for the dairy industry.
“It’s a lifeline to our farmers, but if Congress doesn’t pass it, it could expire and that would mean our farmers would go over the dairy cliff,” said Sen. Schumer, “I am going to do everything that I can to see that this program is renewed by September 30 as part of the whole Farm Bill, or separately if we have to do it.”
Without the payments to support the dairy farmers, supply chain disruptions would occur making it difficult to get milk and milk products like cheese and yogurt to stores, according to Sen. Schumer, who warned that the price of milk and milk products could double.
Speaking on behalf of the Fonda family, Eric Fonda spoke of the possibility of the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Program expiring and its impact, not just on their 7 million pound dairy farm, but others across the county, state and country.
“Right now margins that dairy producers are experiencing are about as tough as I have ever seen it. Thankfully, the DMC insurance program is designed for times like these. In recent years, the DMC program has provided our 7 million pound family dairy farm with much needed support in the face of milk prices that fall well below the price of production. With the DMC set to expire in September, it is critical to get this program reauthorized for dairy producers large and small,” said Eric Fonda.
There are a total 16,937 DMC contracts throughout the U.S. totaling $797 million in payments this year, according to USDA Farm Service Agency’s St. Lawrence County Executive Director Glenn Bullock. Out of that total number of contracts, 1,807 are in New York with 83 from St. Lawrence County. Bullock stated that $3.3 million in payments have been made to county dairy farmers through the DMC program.
“We made some significant payments this month and this year and it is, like they said, a lifeline on the years milk prices are very low and the cost of production is quite high,” said Bullock, “Last year, most of the year, we did not make any payments due to the high price of milk.”
Keystone Dairy is one of 174 dairy farms in the north country that are part of the family owned Agri-Mark Dairy Collective, which markets more than 376 million gallons of milk each year to be made into Cabot and McCadam branded products.
Catherine de Ronde, vice president of Economics & Legislative Affairs for Agri-Mark Dairy Cooperative, stated that dairy farmers are critical to rural economies and regional food security.
“Today they are facing extreme financial challenges, suffering through the lowest margins in over a decade,” she said, “The Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Program is a vital safety-net that has proved invaluable in recent months. Congress must act to reauthorize the pending 2023 Farm Bill and ensure that the DMC program remains intact and evolves to fit the needs of today’s dairy farmers. We thank Senator Schumer for his ongoing leadership and support of New York’s dairy farm families.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.