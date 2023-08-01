LISBON — In a visit to Lisbon’s Keystone Dairy Farm Tuesday morning, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, warned of a “dairy cliff” for north country dairy farmers if the federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program is not protected.

Sen. Schumer spoke of the upcoming expiration of the Dairy Margin Coverage Program at a press conference at the three-generation dairy farm owned by Eric and Phillip Fonda, which was his annual stop in St. Lawrence County as part of his yearly visit to every county in the state.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.