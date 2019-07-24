OGDENSBURG — Three decades of service and dedication to the history and curating of art of Frederic Remington will be coming to an end next year with the July 21 announcement that Frederic Remington Art Museum Director Laura A. Foster will be retiring.
Ms. Foster told the Times Monday that her intention was to retire in November 2020, following her announcement to the museum’s board of trustees.
At the time of her retirement, she will have been a curator for 31 years and the director for 7½ years.
“I started here as curator when I was 23 years old. I had a few jobs before that, but this place has been the focus of my whole career, and rightly so,” she said July 23. “It’s a magical place with an incredible mission and collection. I’ve been very lucky and am grateful to all of the staff, volunteers, trustees, members and donors who have supported and collaborated through decades of really big changes and accomplishments.
Museum Board Chairwoman Julie Hackett Cliff said the museum was lucky to have someone as dedicated to the museum as Ms. Foster has been and that she was as iconic as some of Remington’s work.
“We are extremely grateful for Laura’s service and appreciate her early announcement, which will allow for a smooth transition,” Ms. Hackett Cliff said in a news release. “As iconic as the Broncho Buster is to Frederic Remington’s work, Laura Foster is an icon for the Frederic Remington Art Museum. She has earned the distinction of a world-renowned expert of Remington’s art over her career as the museum’s curator and director. She has assured the trustees of her continued support to the museum after retirement.”
Over the next few years, Cliff said, the museum has many strategic opportunities planned including a comprehensive campaign for the renovation of the Eva Caten Remington Education Center and an upgrade of the museum’s technology; an update of the 1981 Agreement with the Ogdensburg Public Library; and a celebration of the museum’s centennial
Ms. Foster said the reason for her early announcement was so that there can be a smooth transition for whomever it is that takes over the position.
“When I retire the museum will be on track for a strong centennial year in 2023, with so much great work done on the initiatives in our strategic plan,” she told the Times. “I think this job will be a fantastic opportunity for the right person. I look forward to cheering and waving from the outside — and supporting the museum with my continued membership.
“I have had such a great time here,” she continued. “So many wonderful people have come and gone through this place in so many ways. It has always been interesting and often a joy.“
