ALBANY — Nine school districts in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties either closed for the day or opened late Tuesday after receiving threats of significant violence, and a north country legislator is working to garner support for a bill that would make those threats a felony crime.
On Tuesday, eight school districts in St. Lawrence County and one in Jefferson County received threats of violence against their schools, prompting a serious police response and delayed schedules for hundreds of students. The threats were among several reported throughoput upstate New York, including in the Albany area.
The St. Lawrence County school districts of Canton, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Hermon-Dekalb, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Lisbon and Morristown initially delayed opening Tuesday after receiving threats, with Massena, Madrid-Waddington, Canton and Lisbon later opting to cancel school altogether.
In Jefferson County, the General Brown School District received an emailed threat early Tuesday morning.
“Apparently it was a bomb threat,” Jefferson County Sheriff Peter R. Barnett said. “They had to evacuate.”
That case is being handled by state police, who confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they had investigated and found it was “not a credible threat.”
In Albany, Tuesday’s rash of threats garnered the attention of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who said more than 50 school districts statewide had received threats in central New York, Long Island, the southern tier and the north country.
“I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school,” she said. “Swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.”
The Governor said she had directed the New York State Police to investigate the threats, coordinating among all levels of law enforcement to catch the people making them.
“Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the state Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents,” she said.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has been working to find support for a bill he’s introduced that would make such threats a felony crime. They’re currently only a misdemeanor. Senator Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, is sponsoring identical legislation in the state Senate, a bill he introduced first as an Assemblyman with retired state Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, although Mr. Walczyk has not worked with Mr. Gray on the issue specifically.
Mr. Walczyk said he’s been working on that legislation since 2019, when a Watertown man was the victim of repeated swattings and false emergency reports following a disagreement in the online multiplayer video game ‘Fortnite.’ Mr. Walczyk’s bill has the two Republican co-sponsors, and he said he’s hopeful that the new attention on the issue and the attention of Gov. Hochul will lead to more legislators supporting it and passing it.
“I’m glad we’ve got this bill ready to go,” he said. “I hope that the Senate and Assembly take it up in short order.”
Making threats that illicit a heavy police response is called “swatting,” because they can lead to a response from heavily armed SWAT teams. Across New York state in the last week, dozens of school districts have received some sort of threat, or police received false reports of active shooters at a district school. The response for either case is similar, with schools locked down or evacuated and a heavy police response to the scene.
Assemblyman Gray said he wants to see more penalties for the people making those threats.
“The chaos they create, not just with the people they target but the entire community, it’s much worse than simply making a false report to police about something like vehicle damage, standard falsely reporting an incident charges,” he said.
He said school districts are especially impactful targets because of the fears surrounding school violence, and how common school shootings have become.
“Now you have parents that are nervous, anxiety levels are up,” he said. “You have students and teachers who are anxious, and it just does not make for a good school environment.”
Sheriff Barnett said it’s become difficult to catch people who make swatting threats.
“The infrastructure for phone systems has become so complicated, you need a degree just to be able to decipher and locate a call. We need all the resources we can get from the IT world to locate the source of where these things originate from.”
Mr. Gray agreed.
“Whether we station law enforcement and have an officer actually sitting in dispatch to weigh in on calls, but you almost have to have forensic dispatchers now to judge these calls sometimes,” he said. “But at the same time you don’t want to make the wrong call.”
The sheriff said he believes it’s time for federal law enforcement to come to New York and the other communities where schools are facing frequent threats of violence, to use all tools at their disposal to locate the source of the threats.
“I’m not sure if even the state has the resources,” he said. “It’s time to bring in the heavy hitters for the federal government to locate the exact source of these messages.”
He said he supports Mr. Gray’s bill to make swatting a more serious crime.
Mr. Walczyk said he believes that making swatting a felony offense will do a great deal to cut down on its prevalence.
“Part of the solution is increasing the penalty, so it does get that heightened status.”
Mr. Walzyk said more police departments will be able to investigate these threats with more serious penalties attached, and he agreed that federal law enforcement should step in to assist in cases of swatting as well.
“I think this is something that does have to be elevated to the higher layers of government, to the federal government,” Mr. Walczyk said.
Mr. Gray said he began work this week to circulate his proposed law to legislators in Albany. He hasn’t heard back from anyone yet, but said he’s still hopeful to get more supporters.
The swatting cases even garnered the attention of Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, who represents St. Lawrence County and eastern Jefferson County in Congress.
“The soulless criminals who committed these shameful and cowardly illegal acts must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “I thank our local and state law enforcement who are working to investigate these threats, so perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice.”
