Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has been working to find support for a bill he’s introduced that would make “swatting” threats a felony crime. They’re currently only a misdemeanor. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

ALBANY — Nine school districts in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties either closed for the day or opened late Tuesday after receiving threats of significant violence, and a north country legislator is working to garner support for a bill that would make those threats a felony crime.

On Tuesday, eight school districts in St. Lawrence County and one in Jefferson County received threats of violence against their schools, prompting a serious police response and delayed schedules for hundreds of students. The threats were among several reported throughoput upstate New York, including in the Albany area.

