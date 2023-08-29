Ogdensburg facing $1.8M budget deficit in 2024

A screenshot of a preliminary budget document that shows the city of Ogdensburg is facing a nearly $1.9 million budget deficit in 2024.

OGDENSBURG — The city is looking at a $1.8 million gap as it prepares its 2024 budget.

In a short presentation to City Council Monday night, Comptroller Angela M. Gray gave a projection of the city’s 2024 budget that is expected to have appropriations of $14,245,258, an increase of $356,235 of the current year’s budget. With the estimated amount of revenues at $7,516,008 and the amount to be raised by taxes at $6,516,008, the budget gap stands at $1,866,920.

