OGDENSBURG — The city is looking at a $1.8 million gap as it prepares its 2024 budget.
In a short presentation to City Council Monday night, Comptroller Angela M. Gray gave a projection of the city’s 2024 budget that is expected to have appropriations of $14,245,258, an increase of $356,235 of the current year’s budget. With the estimated amount of revenues at $7,516,008 and the amount to be raised by taxes at $6,516,008, the budget gap stands at $1,866,920.
“As we approach the 2024 budget development, it is important to keep in mind that the fund balance available to use to offset the budget gap anticipated will be approximately 30% below the recommended minimum and that’s estimated,” Gray said, adding that the fund balance is below $2 million.
With the amount of fund balance, the city will have to rely on an increase in revenue, the cutting of expenditures, or both to bridge the gap, according to Gray.
While there was much discussion on whether City Council should override the 2% tax cap now, it was determined to wait until interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith presents her preliminary budget before doing so, which has been past practice.
Following a city-wide reassessment project this year, in order to take advantage of the $70 million in increased city-wide assessments, the tax cap would have to be overrided, according to Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
“It’s gonna be difficult,” Skelly said of the preparation of the 2024 budget. “We’re gonna have to raise the 2% tax cap in order to get reassessment money. It’s a given.”
Also discussed were hypothetical tax rates for 2024.
If the tax levy remains the same as this year, at $4.7 million, the tax rate would be $13.28 per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget gap of $1.9 million would still have to be dealt with. A $70,000 home would pay $930 in taxes.
At the 2% tax cap, the tax levy would increase to $4.84 million, and the tax rate would increase to $13.55 per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget gap would decrease to $1.8 million. A $70,000 home would pay $949 in taxes.
If the city overrides the 2% tax cap and kept the tax rate the same as this year, at $16.58 per $1,000 assessed value, the tax levy would increase to $5.92 million and the budget shortfall would be $803,102. A $70,000 home would pay $1,161 in taxes.
The last option presented was if the tax rate was increased to balance the 2024 budget. The tax rate would jump to $18.83 per thousand and the tax levy would be $6.72 million. That option would surpass the city’s constitutional tax limit and residents would pay $1,318 on a $70,000 home.
