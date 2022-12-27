WATERTOWN — Public works crews and first responders have been working around the clock this weekend during the storm that upended holiday travel, left motorists stranded on snow-blown roads far from their destinations and cut power to thousands.
The storm system swept the nation, leaving dozens of people dead in the Buffalo area alone. No fatalities have been reported locally.
Across the north country, police, medical and fire responders assisted drivers while plow crews cleared roads when visibility allowed.
Watertown public works crews continue to ensure that city roads are drivable, public works supervisor Patrick W. Keenan said.
Mr. Keenan said that he originally thought cleanup could start Tuesday, but with the snow that accumulated overnight Monday, crews spent most of the day continuing to plow.
“We were able to do a little bit of cleanup,” he said. “But the bulk of the day was spent on plowing still.”
He said that as the week goes on, there will be some limited plowing in the city, but as the temperatures increase throughout the week, crews will work to do snow removal on side streets, parking lots and dead-end roads.
Crews will also be on the lookout for melting snow from the warmer temperatures.
“The snow was a lot different this time than it was back in November — lot lighter snowfall this time, so that helps,” he said. The storm the weekend of Nov. 18 dumped almost 5 feet of snow on Watertown, and more in other parts of the region.
Mr. Keenan said there could be flooding depending on how warm it gets and how much rain the city sees.
“What we’re seeing, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a torrential downpour by any means so that should help out,” he said.
At this point, Mr. Keenan said there is no federal reimbursement for storm-related costs.
Joseph D. Plummer, Jefferson County’s fire and emergency management director, said Monday that the county 911 center was “extremely busy” over the weekend, logging 500 complaints a day.
“That’s everything we deal with throughout the whole day, the majority being storm-related,” he said. “To put that into perspective, a typical day for us is somewhere around 220 to 250 complaints total.”
Mr. Plummer said it’s difficult to compare one storm to another, especially over time as technology has changed significantly. Some people have hearkened back to the historic 1977 blizzard as this storm hit blizzard levels with wind speeds and snowfall.
“Frankly, we’re better prepared now than ever before because we have better technology telling us when it’s going to snow, estimated amounts, winds, all that,” he said.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services received more than 1,200 emergency calls during the storm.
Northern St. Lawrence County experienced the most extreme weather in Hammond, Morristown, Rossie, Macomb, DePeyster, Oswegatchie and Ogdensburg.
Jonathan W. Mitchell, St. Lawrence County’s deputy director of emergency services, said dispatchers received about 1,215 calls for assistance for stranded motorists, property and personal injury accidents, and trees/power lines down across roadways causing traffic hazards. The weather was so severe that St. Lawrence County activated its Emergency Operations Center in Canton to assist with managing the response.
More than 50 stranded motorists were rescued and brought to the Hammond Fire Department. Another 40 were taken to the Brier Hill station, according to their fire chiefs. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Gouverneur Fire Department, Saranac Lake Fire Department and Franklin County Emergency Services deployed tracked UTVs and snowmobiles to northern St. Lawrence County to help with the rescue operations.
“These two shelters, staffed by devoted volunteers, provided food, water, shelter and even some Christmas presents,” Mr. Mitchell said.
Mr. Mitchell said figures for injuries as a result of the storm have not been available.“Dedicated members of public safety, public works, and the St. Lawrence County government worked diligently over the holiday weekend to assess and respond to the emergencies caused by the extreme weather event consisting of blizzard-like conditions, high winds, heavy snow, and single-digit temperatures,” Mr. Mitchell said. “I am extremely proud of all of the fire departments, rescue squads, police departments, sheriff’s office personnel, utility companies, tree companies, tow companies, public works (local and state), government representatives (local and state), American Red Cross, and many other companies and organizations county-wide for their response to this major event in our community. We are lucky to have all of them.”
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe reported that a state of emergency for St. Lawrence County was instituted Christmas Eve, as the area was pounded with snow and high winds that created chaos on the county’s roadways. A travel ban was in place for the entire county and extended Christmas Day for southwestern towns.
“Many secondary roads are completely impassable. There should be no travel unless your employer requires it for work or for an emergency situation. Stay off the roads and contact 911 for emergency assistance,” Mr. Bigwarfe said over the weekend.
Despite road conditions improving, a no unnecessary travel advisory remained in effect until 8 p.m. Christmas Day. A number of highways and roads were shut down due to zero visibility and drifting snow.
