CANTON – The race for Canton town supervisor pits two women who have been longtime contributors to the community.
Incumbent Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, an independent on the Democrat line, is seeking her second term as supervisor.
Karen McAuliffe, the Human Resources manager of the College Association at SUNY Canton, is running for the seat as a political newcomer on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Both women have serviced the community in various capacities.
Ms. Ashley served on the Canton Central School Board for six years, was a village trustee for three years and was village mayor for two and now four years as town supervisor.
Ms. McAuliffe has served on the EJ Noble Hospital Guild, the United Helpers Board, three terms on the Canton Central School Board, and chairperson for the Canton Village Zoning Board of Appeals.
Ms. Ashley said she is running for a second term as supervisor to maintain the progress she has made.
“We made a systemic change in town governance, in town finances, and I want to keep that momentum going,” she said.
Ms. Ashley said there are critical projects she would like to see through.
“We need a sand, salt storage facility,” she said.
She also cited the need for a new municipal building.
“This one was built in 1964 and it’s old,” she said. “We need more space, we need a new HVAC system.”
Ms. Ashley said she also wants to see progress made on proposed solar projects in the town.
The biggest accomplishment of her administration has been fixing town finances, she said, stressing that it was a board accomplishment.
Canton’s Fiscal Stress score from the New York State Comptroller was recently rated at 0.0.
“This isn’t a one-person show,” she said. “The supervisor is an equal voting member of the town board.”
The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic showed how tenuous town finances can be, Ms. Ashley said.
“We have 22 different revenue sources and none of them are guaranteed,” she said.
In the early days of the pandemic, Ms. Ashley declared three states of emergency.
“We put in a spending freeze, a hiring freeze and our departments really stepped up to the plate,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”
Ms. McAuliffe moved to Canton with her parents when she was in high school and has raised a family here, she said.
“Keeping Canton a great place to raise a family is important to me,” she said.
Prior to working at SUNY Canton, she worked in banking and was a realtor for 20 years.
“I think I bring a good, diversified background to this position,” she said.
Her strong point is her human resources experience, she said.
“I think that is such an asset,” she said. “That is what got me deciding to run. I was hearing and reading about decisions that had been made with regard to employees that made me think something is wrong here, and maybe with my experience in human resources I could get in and try to help, fix, make the situation better.”
The real estate experience will help during tax grievances and revaluations she said.
“It will also help with the waterfront development,” she said.
Ms. McAuliffe was motivated to run after the controversy over the town clerk position erupted last year.
When longtime Clerk Lisa A. Hammond retired, the town board appointed Karin S. Blackburn to fill the seat until the next election. Mrs. Blackburn was on the Town Council up until her appointment as clerk.
Mrs. Blackburn was chosen over Deputy Clerk Heidi L. Smith, who had been recommended by Ms. Hammond.
Dozens of taxpayers signed on to the town’s virtual year-end meeting in protest. More than 70 people participated in the Dec. 31 public meeting with town officials, the largest municipal meeting in Canton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. McAuliffe said her first goal, if elected, would be to use her human resources experience to build a positive relationship with village employees.
Ms. McAuliffe said she would like to work more closely with the smaller communities within Canton and bring finance management back in house. Accounting firm Gray & Gray currently handles the town’s books.
Early voting beings Saturday and Election Day is Nov. 2.
