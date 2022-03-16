OGDENSBURG — Susan M. Duffy, a candidate for the state Assembly’s 116th District, will be holding a meet-and-greet Sunday in Ogdensburg.
Mrs. Duffy, a Lisbon-area business owner and former Lisbon Town Council member, is one of two candidates to announce they will seek Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk’s seat. Mr. Walczyk intends to run for the redrawn 50th State Senate District seat opening at the end of the year when Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, retires.
The meet-and-greet will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bayside Grill, 1702 Ford St.
“I would like to invite you to join me this Sunday to discuss your ideas and concerns for the North Country. With our current assemblyman running for the NYS Senate, I have a desire to continue his legacy and continue to give the North Country a voice in Albany,” Mrs. Duffy said in a press release.
The release said the event is for residents to share concerns they have about their communities and will provide an opportunity for supporters to sign Mrs. Duffy’s petition.
“This is a journey I hope you’ll all take with me as I work to win the Assembly seat for the River District and to fight for our families and North Country values,” she wrote.
Mrs. Duffy is joined by Scott A. Gray, Jefferson County legislator and owner of Gray’s Flower Shop, Watertown, in the race to represent the 116th District, which encompasses much of western Jefferson County, from south of the city of Watertown along the Lake Ontario coastline up to Massena in St. Lawrence County, including Ogdensburg, Canton and Potsdam.
Both Republicans, if they complete the petitioning process, they will stand in a primary election scheduled for June 28.
