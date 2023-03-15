Ogdensburg eyes bills to tax state for vacant sites

Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown,says the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is one property for which the state should be paying taxes. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — State representatives have submitted matching bills that, if approved, would require New York state to pay taxes on property it owns in the city of Ogdensburg.

Sen. Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, have sponsored matching bills — S04810 in the Senate and A05276 in the Assembly — that “allows for the taxation of state property located in the city of Ogdensburg.”

