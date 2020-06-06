OGDENSBURG — The city will hold its annual Property Assessment Grievance Day on June 16 in the Lockwood Arena, 141 West River St.
This is the day for property owners to challenge residential or business assessments.
The Board of Assessment will review each case based on the information provided by property owners.
“When you file for an assessment review, you must provide a market-value estimate of your property,” the city stated in a press release. “You can support that estimate with documentation about the sale of comparable homes or properties in your community. A recent appraisal can be helpful, but isn’t necessary.”
There will be two sessions. The first will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and the second at 4 to 6 p.m.
To reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19, while present in a municipal facility (other than in a closed private office), all city employees and visitors are required to cover their noses and mouths with masks or cloth face-coverings. The city will provide appropriate personal protective equipment to employees. Members of the public will be required to provide their own.
Call Steve Teele, acting assessor, with questions at 315-393-6100.
