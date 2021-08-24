OGDENSBURG — At a special meeting Monday night, Ogdensburg City Council voted to amend the Ogdensburg Municipal Code to allow the city to preempt its share of the 3% sales tax collected by St. Lawrence County within the corporate city limits as well as for automobile sales to city residents.
The resolution was passed unanimously with little discussion.
Following stalled sales tax negotiations with St. Lawrence County, on June 14 the city council passed a resolution declaring its official intent to move forward with the pre-emption process that was set to begin Dec. 1.
The sales tax sharing agreement with the county was set to expire at the end of November.
In other business, the council discussed future skate park site options due to the recent transformation of the skate park into four pickleball courts.
“I have presented you all with three maps of three different areas in which the director of public works, the recreation director and I have gotten together to identify city-owned sites in three different areas of the city,” said Andrea L. Smith, director of Planning and Development. “We will be giving a more formal presentation of these sites at the Sept. 13 meeting. We’ll make them available online so people can see them.”
Councilor John A. Rishe voiced his concern about a recommended site on West River Street.
“I just think we have a lot of park land in the city and we certainly have a lot of taxes out in the property,” Mr. Rishe said. “For example, the one on West River Street there’s a private sector developer who’s requested to purchase that, and we’re getting a recommendation to put the skate park there.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle suggested inviting youth groups to the next City Council meeting to hear what they would want to see in a skate park.
“It’ll be a public meeting; anyone can come and comment,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie answered. “I think in order to keep us moving forward though it’s probably more pertinent that we identify the site.”
“If you could send a notice to the recreation department to reach out to them to make sure they’re invited to the meeting,” Mr. Rishe added.
Mr. Skamperle also questioned when the skate park would begin to be built.
“I don’t think it has to be a two -ear project,” Ms. Smith said. “I think council could certainly allocate funding in this year’s budget if you want to move it along more quickly, but if you want to look at grants then we have to be aware of the grant timeline.”
Ms. Smith added council could decide to add a skate park project in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) program.
“If it is something you want to locate in the downtown area that has been outlined as a DRI area, it would be eligible as a project,” Ms. Smith said. “That puts it a little further out as far as construction, but it would open the city up to a bit more funding.”
The discussion ended with Mr. Skamperle emphasizing his point about hearing youth groups and other citizens’ input on the skate park’s location.
“Again, I would like to hear from the youth groups as well as other citizens in this town,” Mr. Skamperle said. “Every time I talk about a spot, I hear a different perspective. We know they need concrete, water, bathrooms and benches. Where we have them temporarily isn’t working, and personally I think it oughta be moved back until we come up with a new spot. I don’t think it was fair to just kick the kids out.”
