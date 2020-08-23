MALONE — The former Yando’s Big M Market failed to sell at auction Saturday after the highest bid failed to meet the minimum price set by the sellers.
However, auctioneer Steve Brodi noted that the bid was close enough to the reserve price to allow the potential buyer to negotiate a possible purchase.
The store, which was built in 1988, and all its contents had been listed at $439,000. Most of the contents were sold separately on Saturday.
The bidding lasted only a few minutes and involved only two bidders — JoAnna Brown of Northern Adirondack Realty and a telephone bidder who did not publicly reveal his name. Brown said that she was not the intended purchaser but was acting as a representative for a person she would only identify as an out-of-town bidder.
Brown made the high bid of $255,000 for the property, which Brodi said consisted of five separate parcels, including the store and its parking lot. The bidding had begun at $100,000 and rose quickly to the final bid price.
The attempted property sale came as Brodi, of Bridge Street Auction Service, auctioned off the store contents, from display shelves to kitchen equipment including freezers and walk-in coolers.
Yando’s had been a fixture in the community’s business and philanthropic scene for more than 75 years before closing in January 2018 because of what owners Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle (Yando) Langlois said were the challenges of the current grocery business climate.
Mae and Leonard Yando opened their first Super IGA Market on Main Street in Malone in 1940, according to a history provided by the owners. The operation was moved to the corner of East Main and Raymond streets — the store’s current location — in 1948.
After Leonard Yando’s death in 1956, Mae Yando continued to operate the business with her son, James, and son-in-law John Carrigan. Daughter Dorothy Carrigan joined the operation in 1969, following her husband’s death, and remained until her retirement in 1983.
In 1985, James and Patricia Yando purchased the store, and the couple’s four children — David, Mark, Gary and Michelle — became involved in its operation, along with James Yando’s nephew Jim Carrigan. The store was destroyed by a fire in June 1988, but was rebuilt and opened in February of 1989.
