BOMBAY — The attorney representing a St. Lawrence County legislator on drunk driving and drug charges expects not guilty pleas to be entered at a court appearance next week.
Edward F. Narrow, of Canton, is representing Anthony J. Arquiett, 54, who was arrested Saturday and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony cocaine possession following a two-car collision in Bombay. In a news release issued earlier this week, Mr. Narrow said no one was injured in the crash.
Mr. Arquiett, a Democrat representing the county’s 13th Legislative District, is due for an initial appearance in Bombay Town Court at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“What will happen, more likely than not, is we will enter not guilty pleas to all the offenses,” Mr. Narrow said. “I’m anticipating when we go there. Mr. Arquiett will be treated just like any other criminal defendant. He has the presumption of innocence.”
The attorney said because of bail reform, Mr. Arquiett should be arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Since there is a DWI charge, the justice could move to suspend Mr. Arquiett’s driver license pending the outcome of the case.
Earlier this week, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, said the board has limited options with regard to Mr. Arquiett, unless he were to be convicted of the most serious of the charges against him: fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Legislators could ask for his resignation, refer the matter to the county Board of Ethics or introduce a resolution of condemnation. Mr. Sheridan said he expects a discussion of the matter during an executive session at one of the upcoming December board meetings.
Mr. Sheridan on Tuesday said that he was saddened to hear of the incident because Mr. Arquiett is “a good friend” and he also wears many hats on the board.
“He’s involved with many roles, including leadership roles, and does a great job for his constituents. He’s a good friend of mine. My concern, of course, is also for the other family that was involved in the accident. I’m hearing there are no serious injuries,” Mr. Sheridan said. “All I can say is Legislator Arquiett will have to make some big decisions in the near future over the legal and political issues he’ll be facing.”
In a news release issued Monday, Mr. Narrow said Mr. Arquiett has expressed remorse over the incident.
“Tony is deeply disappointed in the decisions that he made on Dec. 4, 2021, prior to his arrest. He has expressed remorse for the accident and has made apologies to his wife, Wendy, of 37 years, and to his mother. Tony would also like to continue to express his concern for the safety and welfare of the other parties involved in the motor vehicle accident, and to express his remorse and apologize to the members of the community for his conduct,” Mr. Narrow said in the release. “Mr. Arquiett fully intends to address any issues raised as a consequence of this arrest and plans to continue serving the members of his community while this case proceeds through the criminal justice system.”
