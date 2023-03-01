GOUVERNEUR — An attorney representing a Lisbon man accused of manslaughter stemming from a fatal bar fight last year said he hopes the case can be resolved before it goes to a grand jury.

Brian K. Hale, 31, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, accused of killing 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston Sr. of Gouverneur, as a result of a fight at the Serendipity Bar, 9 William St., in February 2022. Johnston died as a result of a left rib that was broken from blunt-force trauma and lacerated his spleen.

