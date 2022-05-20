MORRISTOWN — Republican and Conservative candidate for New York State Attorney General Michael Henry believes his opponent has policies that are soft on crime and have made streets and neighborhoods unsafe.
He will speak at the Conservative Barbecue and Dance at the Morristown Fire Department Pavilion on Sunday, June 5.
The afternoon will kick off from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $35 per couple and $20 per single.
Other speakers will include endorsed Conservative and GOP Assembly candidate Susan Duffy, Assembly member and Senate candidate Mark Walczyk, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and others.
“New York’s crime crisis is the direct result of Albany politicians putting criminals first. Thanks to bail reform, which has created a revolving door for violent and recidivist criminals, crime rates have risen across the state,” says Henry, who blames his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, for supporting the measure.
“After riots broke out in New York City and small businesses were looted and fires set, the current attorney general decided to sue the New York City Police Department,” he said. “And adding to the anti-police sentiment, she even introduced a program bill in the state Legislature to make it impossible for all police to make split-second decisions during arrests.”
Other speakers will include Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Pinion; Tom Homan, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director; state Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay; Surrogate’s Court Candidate Michelle Ladouceur; 4th Judicial District Judge Bob Muller; 4th Judicial District candidate Allison McGahay; NYS Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar; NYS Conservative Party Executive Director Shaun Marie Levine and others.
The catered barbeque by chef Parker Piercey will be served from 3 to 4 p.m., according to Conservative Party Chair Hank Ford. The event will also feature live entertainment by Donnie Woodcock and his band.
“New Yorkers want change,” said Ford. “They want safe streets and safe neighborhoods. Our Conservative and Republican candidates will tell how they plan to make that happen.”
