GOUVERNEUR — The attorney for a Lisbon man charged with manslaughter says they have the autopsy report of the victim and they’re planning their next steps.
Brian K. Hale, 31, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, accused of killing 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston Sr. of Gouverneur, as a result of a fight at the Serendipity Bar, 9 William St., in February.
“The DA’s office last Thursday turned over the autopsy report and some other discoverable documents,” Hale’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow, said. “Brian and I need to review those … then we’ll talk with district attorney’s office about a potential resolution.”
“We’ll go over it and give him an opportunity to decide what he wants to do and we’ll go from there,” Mr. Narrow said.
The manner of Mr. Johnston’s death was ruled earlier this year to be homicide. Mr. Narrow said he hasn’t yet gone over the autopsy report. District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua declined to comment on the cause of death.
“That’s of an evidentiary nature, so we’re not going to get into that, given that it’s an open and active case,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Danylle A. Gerstel, the mother of Mr. Johnston’s three children, said in late February that she was told an autopsy revealed that Mr. Johnston died of a lacerated spleen due to a fractured rib.
Mr. Pasqua also declined to comment on whether the case may go to a grand jury, citing the confidential nature of grand jury proceedings.
Hale is scheduled to appear in Gouverneur Town Court on Nov. 3 for a status check, since the local court can’t prosecute a felony and it has yet to be handed up to St. Lawrence County Court. Mr. Narrow said he expects his client to continue his not guilty plea to the manslaughter charge, and they’ll also advise the court that they’ve received the autopsy report and other documents from the district attorney’s office.
Surveillance footage at the bar indicates the brief altercation between Hale and Mr. Johnston began at about 1:35 a.m. Feb. 13.
About 12 hours later at 1:03 p.m., village police and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing. The male, Mr. Johnston, was pronounced dead. Following an autopsy, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.
In the surveillance video, which Serendipity owner John J. “Scooter” Wetmore said earlier this year he had given to police but did not feel he could release to news outlets, Mr. Johnston can be see talking with his friend Jonathan Blair by the pool table. Serendipity is filled with surveillance cameras, including two pointed at the pool table where the fight occurred. Mr. Wetmore showed the Times the footage at the bar in February.
There are at least 20 people in several groups around the pool table, the footage shows. In one of those groups, Mr. Wetmore pointed out the assailant. The man, who is clearly identifiable, had been in the bar since 8:15 that night. Mr. Wetmore said.
At 1:35 a.m. he walked over to Mr. Blair, exchanged a few words and then pushed Mr. Blair with one hand to the shoulder. The two exchanged a few more words and then the assailant launched a roundhouse right hand and hit Mr. Blair on the cheek. Mr. Blair was falling away from the punch and did not appear to be hit too hard. He was knocked back but did not fall down.
Mr. Johnston stepped forward and pushed the assailant back with both hands. The assailant then tackled Mr. Johnston who fell straight backward landing hard on his back. Several people jumped in and pulled the assailant off Mr. Johnston and restrained him. Mr. Johnston got up almost immediately and stood with his hands in his pockets observing the scrum that was moving the assailant toward the door.
Mr. Johnston stayed in the bar for a while before leaving.
“He walked out the door and turned right towards Main Street,” Mr. Wetmore said in February.
That afternoon, Mr. Blair found Mr. Johnston dead in the Johnstown Street apartment where the two men stayed that night.
According to an obituary published in the Albany Times Union, Mr. Johnston, originally from Troy, had only recently moved to Gouverneur. He was working at Price Chopper and had just been promoted to a manager position, according to the obituary.
St. Lawrence County editor Tom Graser contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.